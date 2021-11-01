4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $222,500

If you are looking for a well maintained house in Marion, this is your chance. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 additions were beautifully added on, one addition in the 60's and the other in the 80's. Each of those additions to be used as your heart desires. Most of the rooms still have the original hardwood floors. Good size master bedroom features its "own" bathroom and a walk-in closet. Newer double pane windows all throughout. Electrical was updated in 2009. Shingle roof was replaced 2-3 years ago. The drive under 2 car garage has one side hooked up to an electric garage opener, other side is manual garage door. Rocks in the back yard uniquely placed around several gardens for a beautiful walk way. Red Barn to the side of the house has concrete floor and an upstairs loft.