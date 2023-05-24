Kade Terry’s three-run double in the first inning set the tone as Marion recorded an 8-4 win over Richlands in the third-place game.

Jack Pugh and Brody Taylor added two RBIs apiece in the win, while Corbin Bade was the winning pitcher. The Scarlet Hurricanes head to Union on Thursday in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament, while Richlands goes to defending regional champ John Battle.