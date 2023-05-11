Baseball

Blues claim extra-innings win over Canes

Parker Lowe pushed across the winning run with a ground ball out in the top of the ninth inning to lead the Blue Tornado a 5-4 Southwest District win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Levi White had three hits for Richlands, while Connor McCracken had two hits and picked up the win in relief of Levi White.

Brody Whitt and Mason Pugh had two hits each for Marion (9-7). Kate Terry drove in three runs.

Virginia High shuts out Graham

Dashaun Taylor struck out nine en route to pitching a five-inning no-hitter in the Bearcats’ 12-0 Southwest District win over Graham on Tuesday night at DeVault Stadium.

Taylor also had three hits and drove in three runs for the Bearcats, which honored their lone senior, Connor Davidson, prior to the win over the G-Men.

Devin Lathrop tripled in Virginia High’s first run in the third and also doubled home three more in the third when the Bearcats scored eight runs.

Cody Griffith and Lucas Whitt had two hits and three RBIs apiece apiece. Bhraedon Meredith also doubled in a run for Virginia High.

Softball

Tazewell sweeps Tigers in doubleheader

Tazewell swept a non-district doubleheader from Tazewell as Carly Compton and Hannah Hayes once again played starring roles.

The Bulldogs shut out Honaker 6-0 in the first game and claimed the nightcap 4-2.

Compton pitched a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts in a 6-0 triumph in the first game. Compton and Hayes homered in the win with Hayes, Maddie Gillespie and Haley Reynolds each rapping out two hits.

Riley Lowe was the winning pitcher in the nightcap with Maddie Gillespie (two hits) and Macie Alford (two RBIs) leading the way at the plate in a 4-2 win.

Virginia High whips G-Girls

Does Carrie Patrick know how to celebrate Senior Night or what?

The strong shortstop for the Virginia High Bearcats had herself a night as she went 5-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs as the Bearcats blasted Graham in six innings, 12-2.

Freshman Sarah Page added two RBIs for VHS, while 12th-grader Paizley Corvin and fellow senior Jayden Kilinski contributed two hits to the victory.

Another senior, Anna Stacy, was the winning pitcher.

Soccer

Bearcat edge G-Men

Patrick Poku scored two goals and Prince Poku also found the back of the net as Virginia High remained atop the Southwest District with a 3-2 win over Graham

Jackson Trent and Gamble Stevens dished out assists for the Bearcats.

Graham got its goals from Dennis Thomas and Blake Graham.

G-Girls shut out Virginia High

Ella Dales scored five goals and Reagyn Ramsey added a goal and two assists to lead the G-Girls over the Bearcats 6-0 and capturing the Southwest District regular-season title.

Cadence Owens had two assists and Aloha Rifkin added one assist for Graham.

College News

Osborne Update

Right-handed pitcher Mac Osborne (Richlands) was 4-11 with a 3.82 ERA in 23 appearances for Arizona State University’s softball team entering Wednesday’s Pac-12 tournament game with archrival Arizona.

Her wins came against San Diego State, DePaul, Boise State and Central Florida.

AAC accolades, again

The Bluefield University duo of Caleb O’Neal (Tazewell) and Jonathan Davis (Tazewell), along with Milligan University pitcher Garett Bowman earned spots on the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s all-academic baseball team.