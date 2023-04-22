Emory & Henry College held its fourth contracting ceremony on Monday, April 17, in Byars Hall recognizing Cadets Andreia Langley, ’23, and Antonio Washington, ’24.

Cadet Langley is a graduate student from Chilhowie. She is also a nationally-ranked varsity wrestler.

Cadet Washington, a member of the Tennessee Army National Guard and varsity wrestler, is a junior from Memphis, Tenn., majoring in exercise science.

The contracting ceremony indicates Langley and Washington are stating their oath to serve in the United States Army. Unlike non-contracted cadets, a contracted cadet is considered a member of the military and will gain the rank of second lieutenant (2LT) upon graduation.

Contracting is an important part of a cadet’s journey through ROTC (Reserved Officer Training Corps), as it shows their commitment to being a future leader in the military.

In 2018, Emory & Henry partnered with East Tennessee State University (ETSU) to bring back the ROTC program to its campus. Since that time, three students have been commissioned as officers in the U.S. Army, eight are currently in the program, and more are showing interest.

“This is a special day for these students and the College,” said Emory & Henry President John W. Wells.

“Andreia and Tony will be fully contracted with a future opportunity to serve as commissioned officers in the United States Army. We are incredibly proud of our cadets and all that they have accomplished.”

According to LTC Kent Monas, professor of military science from ETSU, “Andreia and Antonio have met all requirements, including academic, physical and training to earn this opportunity.

They will go on to represent themselves, Emory & Henry, Southwest Virginia and the United States Army with distinction once commissioned officers.”

To learn more about the program, visit www.ehc.edu/rotc.

