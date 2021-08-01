 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
15 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $149,500

15 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $149,500

  • Updated
15 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $149,500

With 15 bedrooms and 3 baths, this historical property has the potential to be anything your heart desires from a hotel to a family residence to multi family living. Once the Hotel Sprinkle , this property still retains the character and charm of the 19th century. Home has large rooms with lots of chair railing and 2 covered porches for your entertaining and relaxing. With beautiful mountain views and situated on a lot that goes from street to street in Rural Retreat you won't want to miss out on this opportunity.There are plans already drawn for a Bed and Breakfast and Extended Stay development. Addendum: Some construction ha

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police nab carjacker
Latest Headlines

Police nab carjacker

A Maryland man eager to pick his girlfriend up from a Tennessee jail is facing a felony carjacking charge after he forced a juvenile out of he…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics