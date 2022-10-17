 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Festival of Leaves hay rides popular

festival of leaves hay ride
Submitted photo by Festival of Leaves

One of the most highly anticipated events during the annual Bland County Festival of Leaves was the hourly hayride.  It departed from the Truist Bank parking lot and traveled south of Bland approximately 5 miles round trip.  Mike Pauley drove his tractor pulling the wagon 9 times during the two day Festival and has done so for most of the 29 years the Festival has existed. What devotion!

 Adults and children alike sat on the hay bales while enjoying the beauty of scenic Bland County.  There was no charge to ride but tickets were required to save a seat.  Most rides were full with smiles galore. 

