Downtown Wytheville received a high honor and opportunity, being picked as one of 10 organizations nationwide to work directly with Main Street America and Google to provide digital skills training and resources to the local community.

The organization has joined Grow with Google as a member of the tech giant’s Partner Program. Officials said the partnership would open up free tools and resources to bring digital skills to Southwest Virginia businesses and entrepreneurs.

Grow with Google digital coaches are local marketing experts and entrepreneurs who help small businesses grow, offering free training on how to connect with customers, sell online and productivity.

“It is an honor to be selected by Main Street America and Google to represent Virginia and bring this technical training opportunity to our region,” said Downtown Wytheville Executive Director Todd Wolford. “To be able to work with Google on this new initiative to reach small businesses in rural communities, I believe speaks volumes about the network and capacity that organizations like ours can bring to the table.”

The organization picked Courtney Stringer as the Virginia digital coach. Stringer serves as director of community and business development for the Office of Administration, Government Relations and Strategic Initiatives at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

A 2004 UVA-Wise grad, Stringer received her MBA from King University in 2006.

Find out more about the program during an April 13 introductory session at the Millwald Theatre from 2 to 4 p.m. Space is limited to 100 participants. Sign up at https://events.withgoogle.com/digital-coach-courtney-va/