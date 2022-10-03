Volunteers help others at Festival of Leaves

The colorfully decorated information tent is located directly across the walkway from the pavilion on the Bland Fairgrounds. Throughout the two-day Bland County Festival of Leaves, smiling faces will assist hundreds of visitors with schedules of events, reservation tickets for the free hayrides, duck run tickets, lost and found items, and even door prize information. They help visitors find their favorite craft or flea market vendors or perhaps help them find their tasty treat among the various food booths.

Nancy Pruitt has years of experience serving as information chairman and has a large contingency of equally experienced volunteers assisting. They are located close enough to the pavilion stage that they can hear the various entertainment acts while performing their duties. Stop by and say hi. They especially hope that the oldest, youngest, and the person who travels the farthest will stop and register for prize baskets presented by the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce. The baskets will be awarded on Sunday during the closing ceremony.

Close to the Information booth in the large white exhibit building is a large collection of the school children's exhibits. This is a don't-miss feature that shows the many talents of our county's youngest and best. Special thanks to Rachelle Carter Palmer who has directed this special effort for the school system for many years. Rachelle is retiring soon and will be greatly missed especially with this special section of the festival.

Just as it takes a village to raise a child, it takes hundreds of willing volunteers to make this annual Festival a successful event. We are grateful and hope everyone enjoys the 2022 Bland County Festival of Leaves.

Bland County Festival of Leaves