Cooley crooning at Millwald venue Zach Cooley Correspondent May 11, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Emily Cooley Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zach Cooley Correspondent A local singer will become the first featured performer in the newly expanded Ghost Light Bourbon Bar on the lower level of the Millwald Theatre in Wytheville.kAmt>:=J r@@=6J H:== AC6D6?E 2? 6G6?:?8 @7 D@F=7F= ;2KK 2?5 3=F6D 4=2DD:4D :? 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(JE96G:==6[ @? uC:52J[ |2J ah] s@@CD @A6? 2E g A]>][ H:E9 E96 D9@H AC6D6?E65 :? E9C66 b_\>:?FE6 :?E6CG2=D 2?5 `d\>:?FE6 :?E6C>:DD:@?D 36EH66? D6ED 7C@> gib_ F?E:= `_ib_ A]>] %:AD 2C6 2AAC64:2E65]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Smyth County Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week is Jarek, who has been in the shelter’s care for 90 days with no interest. Work begins on $12.7M expansion of Mount Rogers Community Services' Marion campus An expansion of Mount Rogers Community Service’s Marion campus will double the number of crisis stabilization beds as well as adding more spac… Virginia Tech AD Babcock: Men's basketball needs help with NIL funding “I would guesstimate it just near the middle, maybe slightly below,” Babcock said of where men’s basketball would rank in the ACC for NIL fund… Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Virginia is considered the epicenter of data centers and all the related pros and cons. It’s not hard to find controversy about the structures… Celebrating Warriors: Project Graduation, Chilhowie partner for new endeavor “They look great,” said Chilhowie Mayor Gary Heninger of the banners displayed in the town celebrating the members of the Class of 2026. His c…