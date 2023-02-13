A Bland County woman with a history drug and driving while intoxicated convictions was arrested again in Rocky Gap on Feb. 4 after a traffic stop.

Stephanie D. Wright, 32, of Bland was charged with felony drug possession and driving while intoxicated. She also received a civil violation accusing her of refusing a blood sample.

In a criminal complaint Deputy T. Ramsey said he stopped Wright’s vehicle at the intersection of North Scenic Highway and Wolf Creek Road after seeing it touch the solid yellow line multiple times.

“While speaking with and observing Ms. Wright, she appeared to be under the influence,” Ramsey said. “Ms. Wright appeared to be under the influence due to heavily bloodshot and dilated pupils, sporadic body movements and mumbled/slurred speech.”

Ramsey said Wright failed to successfully perform filed sobriety tests and was arrested on a DWI charge.

“Search incident to arrest, I located two rolled up papers, and cut down straw in the glove box, all containing a while crystal-like substance that I believe from my training and experience to be methamphetamines,” he wrote.

Employed, Wright has a criminal history that includes convictions for driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor drug possession and marijuana possession, according to court records.

Free on a $2,500 bond, she has a June 14 preliminary hearing set in Bland County General District Court.

BCC employee charged with misdemeanors

Accused of spanking and bruising his 4-year-old daughter, a Bland Correctional Center employee was charged with two misdemeanors on Feb. 4.

In addition to be being charged with domestic assault, John Ethan Reed, 32, of Bland was charged with having an unsecured loaded firearm accessible to children.

In a criminal complaint, Deputy B.C. Dillow said he went to Reed’s residence with the Department of Social Services regarding a DSS call about a male spanking his 4- and 6-year-old daughters.

“I spoke with Mr. Reed and he stated he spanked them due to drawing with a marker on their bed,” Dillow wrote. “Mr. Reed admitted he had gotten angry and stated he spanked (one girl) two times and (the other girl) six times before their bath and once they got out of the bath he noticed on (one girl) there were several bruises.”

Dillow said he saw the bruises on the girl’s buttocks.

“While on scene Mr. Reed stated he also had a high powered rifle in his bedroom,” Dillow wrote. “He showed us where the rifle was located which was behind his bedroom door fully loaded accessible to both of his children.”

Employed at the BCC for seven years, Reed has no criminal record, according to court documents.

Released on his own recognizance, his trial date’s been set for April 17.

Williamsburg resident charged with obstructing justice

Nery A. Hernandez, 35, of Williamsburg was arrested on Feb. 7 and charged with obstructing justice and public intoxication.

In a criminal complaint, Deputy B.C. Dillow said he arrested Hernandez after going to the Circle K in Bland about a vehicle parked over an embankment.

While Dillow was checking the vehicle, he saw Hernandez come out of the store and walk in his direction.

“I observed Mr. Hernandez stagger while walking in my direction and once he approached a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage came about his person,” Dillow wrote.

Dillow said Hernandez kept pulling away as he attempted to handcuff him.

Employed and with no criminal record, Hernandez was released on a $1,000 bond.

His trial date’s been set for May 3.

Wythe woman accused of DWI

Therese Michele Reynolds, 68, of Max Meadows was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop on Interstate 77.

Deputy T. Ramsey also charged her with failure to maintain lane.

According to Ramsey’s criminal complaint, he saw Reynolds’ southbound Honda Civic run off the road and strike the rumble strips.

“While observing Ms. Reynolds she appeared to be under the influence,” Ramsey wrote. “Ms. Reynolds appeared to be under the influence due to dilated and bloodshot pupils, very slow and mumbled speech, as well as constantly lethargic.”

Ramsey said Reynolds failed to complete field sobriety tests as instructed.

Unemployed and with no criminal history, Reynolds was released on a $2,500 bond with a June 14 trial date.