The Barren Springs Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual golf tournament on May 13 at Draper Valley Golf Course. Tee times will be announced prior to the tournament date; meals and snacks will be provided.

Fees for the captain’s choice event are: individual $70, four-person team $280, hole sponsor $100, one mulligan $5 per player, one red tee $5 per player, and four-person team and hole sponsor combo $350.

Registrations are due by May 1. Email them to barrenspringsfiredept@gmail.com or call (540) 239-8464 to register by phone.

Hole sponsor fees are due by April 22.