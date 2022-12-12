Area Livestock Market Reports

Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: December 10, 2022

Total Number of Head: 355

Total Sales: $240,517.53

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 216

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 80.00 to 168.00 AVG: 142.00

401-600 lbs 143.00 to 186.00 AVG: 165.00

601-800 lbs 40.00 to 150.00 AVG: 133.00

801-1399 lbs 60.00 to 116.00 AVG: 99.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 125.00 to 165.00 AVG: 148.00 401-600 lbs 90.00 to 162.00 AVG: 155.00

601-800 lbs 30.00 to 136.00 AVG: 108.00

801-1199 lbs 50.00 to 80.00 AVG: 62.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 56.00 to 131.00 AVG: 104.00

401-600 lbs 30.00 to 147.00 AVG: 124.00

601-800 lbs 44.00 to 134.00 AVG: 113.00

801-1199 lbs 52.00 to 92.00 AVG: 67.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 67

COWS: 2.00 to 78.00 AVG: 55.00

BULLS: 84.00 to 96.00 AVG: 90.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 9 Sold by Head 75.00 to 150.00

SHEEP: Number of Head: 25 Sold by Pound 109.00 to 220.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 4 120.00 to 230.00 AVG: 165.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 2 825.00 to 975.00 AVG: 900.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 28 200.00 to 975.00 AVG: 750.00

HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 1 775.00

BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 1 1525.00

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Thu Dec 8, 2022

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 114 head

Feeder Steers 26 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 164.00

300- 400 126.00-164.00

400- 500 165.00

500- 600 159.00

600- 700 119.00-130.00

700- 800 130.00

800- 900 130.00

900-1000 118.00

1000-1100 101.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 127.00

300- 400 140.00

400- 500 116.00-118.00

500- 600 129.00

600- 700 118.00

700- 800 130.00

800- 900 130.00

Feeder Holstein Steers 3 head

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

400- 500 82.00

600- 700 100.00

700- 800 93.00

Feeder Heifers 60 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 138.00

300- 400 110.00

400- 500 115.00

500- 600 111.00-118.00

600- 700 100.00-108.00

700- 800 93.00

800- 900 92.00-103.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 116.00-122.00

300- 400 85.00-100.00

400- 500 99.00-100.00

500- 600 70.00-108.00

600- 700 85.00-95.00

Feeder Bulls 25 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

200- 300 132.00-144.00

300- 400 138.00

400- 500 143.00

500- 600 136.00

600- 700 100.00-110.00

700- 800 85.00

800- 900 89.00

900-1000 85.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

300- 400 138.00

400- 500 130.00-150.00

500- 600 132.00-149.00

600- 700 93.00

700- 800 84.00

800- 900 78.00

900-1000 71.00

Slaughter Cattle 59 head

Slaughter Cows 50 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

850-1200 62.00-65.00

1200-1600 63.00-64.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 70.00-73.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 60.00-68.00

1200-2000 68.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 72.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750- 850 50.00-52.00

850-1200 37.00-54.00

Slaughter Bulls 9 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 90.00-91.00

1500-2500 90.00-99.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 91.00

1500-2500 101.00-108.00

Cows Returned To Farm 24 head

Medium and Large 1, 4-12 years old

1010-1655 925.00-1275.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 8 pair

Medium and Large 1, 2-9 years old with calves 25-275 lbs

825-1425 1075.00-1375.00 per pair

Calves Returned To Farm 2 head

Holstein Bulls

70- 100 80.00 per head

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Tri-State VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Fri Dec 9, 2022

Feeder Cattle 581 head

Feeder Steers 300 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 175.00

300- 400 205.00-210.00

400- 500 130.00-200.00

500- 600 140.00-175.00

600- 700 137.00-156.00

700- 800 137.00

800- 900 129.00-137.00

900-1000 120.00-128.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

300- 400 182.50

400- 500 132.00-178.00

500- 600 144.00-156.00

600- 700 100.00-156.00

700- 800 145.00

800- 900 129.00

Feeder Holstein Steers 6 head

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

200- 300 98.00-114.00

300- 400 129.00

400- 500 112.00

500- 600 108.00

700- 800 66.00

Feeder Heifers 200 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 137.50-142.50

300- 400 120.00-148.00

400- 500 100.00-153.00

500- 600 120.00-142.00

600- 700 90.00-136.00

700- 800 130.00-132.00

800- 900 90.00-93.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 100.00-135.00

300- 400 100.00-139.00

400- 500 97.50-148.00

500- 600 112.00-140.00

600- 700 73.00-138.00

700- 800 135.00

800- 900 73.00-88.00

Feeder Bulls 75 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

200- 300 152.50

300- 400 130.00-200.00

400- 500 135.00-180.00

500- 600 136.00-137.50

600- 700 120.00-144.00

700- 800 116.00-124.00

800- 900 106.00

900-1000 90.00-100.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

200- 300 125.00

300- 400 130.00

400- 500 119.00-120.00

500- 600 120.00-139.00

600- 700 100.00-127.00

700- 800 122.00

Slaughter Cattle 250 head

Slaughter Cows 200 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

850-1200 60.00-67.00

1200-1600 57.00-68.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 70.00-84.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 65.00-72.00

1200-2000 68.00-70.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 74.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750- 850 47.00-53.00

850-1200 50.00-60.00

Slaughter Bulls 50 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 78.00-88.00

1500-2500 85.00-90.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 90.00-91.00

1500-2500 95.00-103.00

Cows Returned To Farm 8 head

Medium and Large 1, 2-10 years old

850-1400 700.00-875.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 2 pair

Medium and Large 1, 6-8 years old with calves 75-150 lbs

1400-1475 940.00-960.00 per pair

