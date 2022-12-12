 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Livestock Market Reports

  • 0

Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: December 10, 2022

Total Number of Head: 355

Total Sales:  $240,517.53

            STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE:     Number of Head: 216

STEERS :                                 

                           200-400 lbs    80.00             to         168.00             AVG: 142.00

             401-600 lbs    143.00             to         186.00             AVG: 165.00   

People are also reading…

                           601-800 lbs   40.00                         to         150.00             AVG: 133.00

                         801-1399 lbs   60.00             to         116.00             AVG:   99.00

               BULLS:

                                                200-400 lbs     125.00             to         165.00             AVG: 148.00                                                    401-600 lbs       90.00            to         162.00             AVG: 155.00

601-800 lbs       30.00             to         136.00             AVG: 108.00

801-1199 lbs     50.00             to           80.00             AVG:   62.00

                                                                         

                             HEIFERS:    

                                                         200- 400 lbs         56.00             to         131.00             AVG: 104.00

                                                401-600 lbs       30.00            to         147.00             AVG: 124.00

                                                601-800 lbs       44.00            to         134.00             AVG: 113.00

                                                          801-1199 lbs       52.00             to           92.00             AVG:   67.00

            SLAUGHTER CATTLE:              Number of Head: 67   

                        COWS:              2.00                           to         78.00               AVG: 55.00

             

                        BULLS:             84.00               to         96.00               AVG: 90.00                             

           

GOATS:                                               Number of Head:  9     Sold by Head     75.00   to  150.00

SHEEP:                                                Number of Head: 25    Sold by Pound   109.00   to   220.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD:   Number of Head: 4     120.00   to   230.00   AVG: 165.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD:    Number of Pairs: 2      825.00   to    975.00   AVG: 900.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD:        Number of Head: 28   200.00   to   975.00   AVG: 750.00

HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD:                   Number of Head: 1     775.00      

BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD:           Number of Head: 1   1525.00

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

  Weekly Auction for Thu Dec 8, 2022

  All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

   Feeder Cattle   114 head

   Feeder Steers   26 head

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

       200- 300          164.00

       300- 400   126.00-164.00

       400- 500          165.00

       500- 600          159.00

       600- 700   119.00-130.00

       700- 800          130.00

       800- 900          130.00

       900-1000          118.00

      1000-1100          101.00

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

       200- 300          127.00

       300- 400          140.00

       400- 500   116.00-118.00

       500- 600          129.00

       600- 700          118.00

       700- 800          130.00

       800- 900          130.00

   Feeder Holstein Steers   3 head

      Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

       400- 500           82.00

       600- 700          100.00

       700- 800           93.00

   Feeder Heifers   60 head

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

       200- 300          138.00

       300- 400          110.00

       400- 500          115.00

       500- 600   111.00-118.00

       600- 700   100.00-108.00

       700- 800           93.00

       800- 900    92.00-103.00

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

       200- 300   116.00-122.00

       300- 400    85.00-100.00

       400- 500    99.00-100.00

       500- 600    70.00-108.00

       600- 700     85.00-95.00

   Feeder Bulls   25 head

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

       200- 300   132.00-144.00

       300- 400          138.00

       400- 500          143.00

       500- 600          136.00

       600- 700   100.00-110.00

       700- 800           85.00

       800- 900           89.00

       900-1000           85.00

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

       300- 400          138.00

       400- 500   130.00-150.00

       500- 600   132.00-149.00

       600- 700           93.00

       700- 800           84.00

       800- 900           78.00

       900-1000           71.00

   Slaughter Cattle   59 head

   Slaughter Cows   50 head

      Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

       850-1200     62.00-65.00

      1200-1600     63.00-64.00

      Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

      1200-1600     70.00-73.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

       800-1200     60.00-68.00

      1200-2000           68.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

      1200-2000           72.00

      Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

       750- 850     50.00-52.00

       850-1200     37.00-54.00

   Slaughter Bulls   9 head

      Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

      1000-1500     90.00-91.00

      1500-2500     90.00-99.00

      Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

      1000-1500           91.00

      1500-2500   101.00-108.00

   Cows Returned To Farm   24 head

      Medium and Large 1, 4-12 years old

      1010-1655  925.00-1275.00 per head

   Cows With Calves At Side   8 pair

      Medium and Large 1, 2-9 years old with calves 25-275 lbs

       825-1425 1075.00-1375.00 per pair

   Calves Returned To Farm   2 head

      Holstein Bulls

        70- 100           80.00 per head

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

Source:  Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

         USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA   804.786-3947

         www.vdacs.virginia.gov/markets-and-finance-market-news.shtml

         market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov

Tri-State VA Livestock Auction

  Weekly Auction for Fri Dec 9, 2022

  All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

   Feeder Cattle   581 head

   Feeder Steers   300 head

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

       200- 300          175.00

       300- 400   205.00-210.00

       400- 500   130.00-200.00

       500- 600   140.00-175.00

       600- 700   137.00-156.00

       700- 800          137.00

       800- 900   129.00-137.00

       900-1000   120.00-128.00

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

       300- 400          182.50

       400- 500   132.00-178.00

       500- 600   144.00-156.00

       600- 700   100.00-156.00

       700- 800          145.00

       800- 900          129.00

   Feeder Holstein Steers   6 head

      Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

       200- 300    98.00-114.00

       300- 400          129.00

       400- 500          112.00

       500- 600          108.00

       700- 800           66.00

   Feeder Heifers   200 head

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

       200- 300   137.50-142.50

       300- 400   120.00-148.00

       400- 500   100.00-153.00

       500- 600   120.00-142.00

       600- 700    90.00-136.00

       700- 800   130.00-132.00

       800- 900     90.00-93.00

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

       200- 300   100.00-135.00

       300- 400   100.00-139.00

       400- 500    97.50-148.00

       500- 600   112.00-140.00

       600- 700    73.00-138.00

       700- 800          135.00

       800- 900     73.00-88.00

   Feeder Bulls   75 head

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

       200- 300          152.50

       300- 400   130.00-200.00

       400- 500   135.00-180.00

       500- 600   136.00-137.50

       600- 700   120.00-144.00

       700- 800   116.00-124.00

       800- 900          106.00

       900-1000    90.00-100.00

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

       200- 300          125.00

       300- 400          130.00

       400- 500   119.00-120.00

       500- 600   120.00-139.00

       600- 700   100.00-127.00

       700- 800          122.00

   Slaughter Cattle   250 head

   Slaughter Cows   200 head

      Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

       850-1200     60.00-67.00

      1200-1600     57.00-68.00

      Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

      1200-1600     70.00-84.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

       800-1200     65.00-72.00

      1200-2000     68.00-70.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

      1200-2000           74.00

      Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

       750- 850     47.00-53.00

       850-1200     50.00-60.00

   Slaughter Bulls   50 head

      Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

      1000-1500     78.00-88.00

      1500-2500     85.00-90.00

      Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

      1000-1500     90.00-91.00

      1500-2500    95.00-103.00

   Cows Returned To Farm   8 head

      Medium and Large 1, 2-10 years old

       850-1400   700.00-875.00 per head

   Cows With Calves At Side   2 pair

      Medium and Large 1, 6-8 years old with calves 75-150 lbs

      1400-1475   940.00-960.00 per pair

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

        

Source:  Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

         USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA   804.786-3947

         www.vdacs.virginia.gov/markets-and-finance-market-news.shtml

         market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov

 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old California girl online and killed three of her family members was detained for psychiatric evaluation in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father and experiencing relationship troubles with his then-girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The 2016 incident, which has not ...

Bland County Fair needs volunteers

Bland County Fair needs volunteers

Heading toward its 97th year in 2023, the Bland County Fair is one of the oldest – if not the oldest – county fairs in Virginia, only a few ye…