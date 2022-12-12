 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bland County athletes of the week

  • 0

Danielle Sanders

Danielle is chosen for the first time after she scored 26 points in three games, hitting 11 of 18 shots from the floor while adding four free throws in nine tries. She was also credited with 23 rebounds, 18 blocked shots, three steals, and two assists. Twice during the week, she established new personal records for blocked shots in a single game as she got six in the win over James Monroe and broke her own mark with seven against Narrows.

Brady Thompson

Brady is chosen for the first time after scoring 37 points in three games as he hit 13 of 33 shots from the field, including seven triples, and adding four foul shots in eight attempts. He scored 26 points with six threes in the third-place win over Giles at the Narrows tournament. He was also credited with 12 rebounds, five steals, three blocked shots, and one assist for the week.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old California girl online and killed three of her family members was detained for psychiatric evaluation in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father and experiencing relationship troubles with his then-girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The 2016 incident, which has not ...

Bland County Fair needs volunteers

Bland County Fair needs volunteers

Heading toward its 97th year in 2023, the Bland County Fair is one of the oldest – if not the oldest – county fairs in Virginia, only a few ye…