Bland County athletes of the week

Danielle Sanders
Danielle is chosen for the first time after she scored 26 points in three games, hitting 11 of 18 shots from the floor while adding four free throws in nine tries. She was also credited with 23 rebounds, 18 blocked shots, three steals, and two assists. Twice during the week, she established new personal records for blocked shots in a single game as she got six in the win over James Monroe and broke her own mark with seven against Narrows.
Brady Thompson
Brady is chosen for the first time after scoring 37 points in three games as he hit 13 of 33 shots from the field, including seven triples, and adding four foul shots in eight attempts. He scored 26 points with six threes in the third-place win over Giles at the Narrows tournament. He was also credited with 12 rebounds, five steals, three blocked shots, and one assist for the week.