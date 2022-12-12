Bland County athletes of the week

Danielle is chosen for the first time after she scored 26 points in three games, hitting 11 of 18 shots from the floor while adding four free throws in nine tries. She was also credited with 23 rebounds, 18 blocked shots, three steals, and two assists. Twice during the week, she established new personal records for blocked shots in a single game as she got six in the win over James Monroe and broke her own mark with seven against Narrows.