Felony charges against a Wytheville man were dropped in one criminal case this week, but he’s still awaiting trial in a new case.

Neal Stanley King III, 47, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute during a Wednesday morning Circuit Court hearing.

Arrested in May 2018, he was first charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, felony drug possession, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a gun with drugs.

On Wednesday, though, the commonwealth dropped three charges and amended one to a misdemeanor.

According to court records, police executed a search warrant at King’s Cove Road residence in 2018 after getting information that he was growing marijuana there.

Saying that the search wasn’t valid and that King hadn’t been Mirandized before making statements, his attorney successfully argued that resulting evidence and statements should be suppressed.

King was given a 90-day suspended jail sentence on Wednesday and ordered to keep the peace for a year. He was also fined $200.

Although he had bonded out on the 2018 charges, King was jailed again in February after being charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of abduction. Local court records show he has prior convictions for grand larceny and burglary.

Represented by the same attorney, he has a bond hearing set for Friday in Wythe County General District Court. His preliminary hearing’s been scheduled for April 20.

Hayes to remain in custody

Found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2014, a Wythe County man will have to remain in hospital custody for another year following a Wednesday morning review in Wythe County Circuit Court.

Being held at Southwestern Mental Health Institute in Marion, Donald “Donny” Irvin Hayes, through his attorney, argued that he’d progressed enough to be released into the community.

Now 62, Hayes was arrested in 2013 after being accused of shooting at sheriff’s deputies during a nine-hour standoff at his Greek Miller Road residence.

Police went there to arrest him on an assault warrant obtained by his mother. Police said he fired at officers with shotguns, threatened them over the telephone, quoted Bible verses and asked to talk to Virginia’s attorney general.

Now walking with a cane after hip replacement surgery, Hayes, if released, wants to get back on disability and get an apartment in Abingdon. He said he was attacked last year at the institute and suffered a broken nose and other injuries.

Arguing that “he’s just not ready at this point,” the commonwealth wanted to see more progress in his earned privileges at the hospital before he’s released.

A judge agreed, but did order officials to develop a conditional release plan for Hayes, who will be reviewed again in March 2024.