Mt. Pleasant News Marie Bishop Correspondent Jul 1, 2026 47 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYS and ANNIVERSARIESkAmw2AAJ q:CE952J E@ w2=@?2 v@:?D @? yF=J fj {J?? w@324< @? yF=J gj q@ #6646 @? yF=J hj q6E9 |4p==:DE6C @? yF=J ``] p DA64:2= w2AAJ ad_kDFAmE9k^DFAm q:CE952J E@ E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D @7 p>6C:42 @? $2EFC52J[ yF=J c]k^AmkAmw2AAJ p??:G6CD2CJ E@ q:== 2?5 p>: z:C< @? yF=J ``]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQmrw&#rw }t($ – |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r]k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm#6G] !2:86 (:>36C=J’D >6DD286 @? $F?52J >@C?:?8 H2D “%96 !C@>:D6 @7 xD224” 32D65 @? v6?6D:D `gi`\`d 2?5 v6?6D:D a`i`\f] r:?5J u:6=5D H2D E96 (@CD9:A {6256C] %96 49FC49 H2D 564@C2E65 :? C65[ H9:E6 2?5 3=F6 2?5 6249 A6CD@? H2D 8:G6? 2? p>6C:42? ad_kDFAmE9k^DFAm q:CE952J 7=28]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings Early look at Virginia Tech's Week 13 opponent, Virginia Using some restrooms costs money. 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Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers While officials emphasized that no data center has an application to locate in Smyth County, more than two dozen citizens stressed that they w… Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry For the last half century, Pat Britton not only shared her gift for music by performing but also by teaching others to tap into their love for… Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville The three towns in Smyth County will all boast competitive races for open town council seats this November. The ballot has been set as the dea… Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' After over three decades, the tradition of Phantom opening Marion’s “Biggest Weekend of the Summer” in Marion has come to a close. 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