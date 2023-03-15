According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a number of projects could impact drivers in Smyth County this week.

New ProjectA project to rehabilitation the Rt. 622 bridge over the railroad is expected to start soon. Motorists should use caution in the area and pay close attention to signs and message boards.

The project is expected to be complete in May 2024.

Interstate 81Work continues on the ongoing project to add a truck climbing lane to I-81 northbound near mile marker 39.

The roadway shoulder is closed during construction. Pay close attention to work zone signs. The project is expected to be complete in May 2024.

Day and nighttime bridge repairs northbound near exit 35 in the Chilhowie area will take place through March 17.

Be alert to a 14-foot width restriction during repairs.

Nighttime bridge inspection work northbound and southbound from mile marker 41 to mile marker 46 in Smyth County and northbound and southbound from mile marker 66 to mile marker 68 in Wythe County is expected.

Nighttime bridge deck repairs northbound near mile marker 29 in Washington County and near mile marker 46 in Smyth County are planned.

Daytime and nighttime pothole patching is expected to take place in Washington, Smyth and Wythe counties.

When traveling through highway work zones, use caution and be alert to changes in traffic patterns and slow-moving or stopped traffic.

Motorists may call VDOT’s 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org for real-time traffic information.