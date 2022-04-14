Cute 3 BR 1 BA home in Marion! Updates include metal roof, heat pump 5-6 years old, insulated windows, and newer water heater. Home has a heat pump, baseboard heat, and natural gas heating. Paved driveway and large yard, as well as a creek. Great for an investment property or first time homebuyer. Close to I-81, Emory School of Sciences, and town amenities.
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $65,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Accused of abusing a puppy and causing fractures, a Wytheville resident has been charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty.
Two Marion residents and a Saltville man were recently given lengthy prison sentences for their roles in distributing methamphetamine in the area.
Jake and Jessica’s April Fools’ Day wedding was no joke. But it was a surprise.
A candle is believed to have started a fire that destroyed a Max Meadows home Friday, April 1.
Fire officials are still trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed the home of a family in Ceres April 4.
Richlands, Va. – And yet another member of the Richlands Town Council has submitted a resignation.
In an effort to overturn a special use permit approved by the Smyth County Board of Supervisors for a private airstrip on an adjoining property, a county resident is appealing the decision to a circuit court judge.
Marion Outdoors is one of the newest businesses to hit Main Street. The outdoor gear and supply shop opened at 208 E. Main Street in Marion last week. Thespian-turned-businessman Andrew Livingston said it has always been a dream to own and operate an outdoor store.
After trout died twice, the Marion property owners knew something was off about the water filling their pond. The subsequent discovery of chlorine in the water will also save both water and taxpayer dollars.
Barry “Hoot” Busby’s career has taken him all over the world. So, how did he wind up as the new pastor at Bastian Union Church? The answer has…