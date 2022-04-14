 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $65,000

  • Updated
Cute 3 BR 1 BA home in Marion! Updates include metal roof, heat pump 5-6 years old, insulated windows, and newer water heater. Home has a heat pump, baseboard heat, and natural gas heating. Paved driveway and large yard, as well as a creek. Great for an investment property or first time homebuyer. Close to I-81, Emory School of Sciences, and town amenities.

