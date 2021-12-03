A beautiful 52 acre farm in Crocketts Cove! This farm offers open fenced acreage as well as wooded timber land to hunt. The home offers 2400 sq ft all on 1 level with a guest room that easily could be converted into that 4th bedroom. The master suite offers his and hers walk-in closets and a garden tub with a view. Take in the evening sunsets and wildlife display on the covered concrete back porch. The detached garage offers a full bath and a finished upper level, perfect for a rec room and/or guests. Need storage? The huge metal barn offers 3 bays with multiple garage doors to store your equipment or have an amazing workshop. Don't forget to check out the bold Cove creek flowing through the property. This property is a must see with all the amenities and living in the picturesque Crocketts Cove!
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $625,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Update : 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2
No one was injured, but property was damaged in a Monday morning fire at an award-winning Bland County resort.
The South Carolina man arrested hours after the shooting death of a Big Stone Gap police officer has now been charged with murder.
Four more Southwest Virginia residents have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a scheme that netted nearly a half-million dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits.
Sunday’s Topsy Turvy Christmas Parade down Locust and Main streets featured decorated floats and vehicles, clowns, seasonal music performed by…
- Updated
A jazz trio entertained inside a heated tent as the crowd waited for the governor to arrive. There was wine, and a charcuterie board covered a…
A Bristol man has been charged with arson in a fire that damaged an apartment building last Monday.
Richlands, Va. – It is officially the Christmas season which means parades and other holiday activities are in full force.
A Sunday evening crash in Johnson City, Tennessee, resulted in the death of a Bristol, Tennessee man.
One is a bluegrass guitar picker; the other is a classically trained jazz pianist and graduate of a renowned music conservatory. Theirs is an …