 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $625,000

3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $625,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $625,000

A beautiful 52 acre farm in Crocketts Cove! This farm offers open fenced acreage as well as wooded timber land to hunt. The home offers 2400 sq ft all on 1 level with a guest room that easily could be converted into that 4th bedroom. The master suite offers his and hers walk-in closets and a garden tub with a view. Take in the evening sunsets and wildlife display on the covered concrete back porch. The detached garage offers a full bath and a finished upper level, perfect for a rec room and/or guests. Need storage? The huge metal barn offers 3 bays with multiple garage doors to store your equipment or have an amazing workshop. Don't forget to check out the bold Cove creek flowing through the property. This property is a must see with all the amenities and living in the picturesque Crocketts Cove!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four more sentenced in unemployment scheme
Crime

Four more sentenced in unemployment scheme

Four more Southwest Virginia residents have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a scheme that netted nearly a half-million dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics