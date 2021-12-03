3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $625,000

A beautiful 52 acre farm in Crocketts Cove! This farm offers open fenced acreage as well as wooded timber land to hunt. The home offers 2400 sq ft all on 1 level with a guest room that easily could be converted into that 4th bedroom. The master suite offers his and hers walk-in closets and a garden tub with a view. Take in the evening sunsets and wildlife display on the covered concrete back porch. The detached garage offers a full bath and a finished upper level, perfect for a rec room and/or guests. Need storage? The huge metal barn offers 3 bays with multiple garage doors to store your equipment or have an amazing workshop. Don't forget to check out the bold Cove creek flowing through the property. This property is a must see with all the amenities and living in the picturesque Crocketts Cove!