The 4-H Youth Livestock Program is the largest animal science project area enabling youth to develop their interest in beef cattle, sheep, meat goats, and swine in their 4-H projects. Youth learn about selection, care, and feeding of livestock, animal health, and importance of good record keeping. Emphasis for these projects continues to be focused on life skill development.

This program offers competitions such as livestock judging and stockmen's contests as well as livestock shows at the county, district, and state levels.

Virginia FFA is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

The partnership between 4-H and FFA is strong here in Bland County. Students have the opportunity to further develop skills and knowledge through in school and out of school educational opportunities and compete together as a group at competitions around the state.

This year the Bland County 4-H Livestock Club consisted of 12 members. Officers for the club were President, Justin Kidd: Vice President, Hailey Kopp: Secretary, Henry Wimmer: Treasurer, Trevor Kidd: Reporter, Orion Mustard: Pledge Leaders, AJ Kopp and Dalton Gibson. All 12 4-H’ers competed at multiple Stockman’s and Livestock Judging Contests this year including the Southwest Stockman’s contest in Abingdon, VA, Virginia Tech Block & Bridle Stockman’s and Livestock Judging, the State 4-H/FFA Skillathon in Harrisonburg, VA, and FFA Area Rally in Wytheville, VA.

Orion Mustard had a great year individually finishing 6th overall at the Southwest Contest, 33rd out of 327 at the Block and Bridle Stockman’s, and 39th out of 178 at the State Contest.

Hailey Kopp finished 9th out of 178 in quiz and quality assurance at the State Contest, 33rd out of 196 in Regular Livestock Judging at Block and Bridle, and 2nd out 84 in Livestock Judging at FFA Area Rally.

Robbie Penley placed 3rd out of 84 in Livestock Judging at FFA Area Rally.

The Team of Will Muncy, Orion Mustard, Hailey Kopp, and AJ Kopp finished 4th overall at the Southwest Stockman’s Contest and 4th at Block and Bridle in Regular Sheep and Goat Judging.

The Team of Ty Maxey, Orion Mustard, Hailey Kopp, and AJ Kopp finished 9th overall in quiz and ID at Block and Bridle Stockman’s contest and 4th overall in quiz and quality assurance at the State Contest.

The Team of Hailey Kopp, Trevor Kidd, Justin Kidd, and Robbie Penley placed 1st out of 21 teams at FFA Area Rally.