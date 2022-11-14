Sam Slemp Photo Contest winners announced

Bland County 4-H members put their photo-taking skills to the test this year during the 17th annual Sam Slemp Photo Contest.

Students submitted a variety of photos to be judged. Entries could be snapshots of people, scenery, events, or animals. Photos were displayed during the Bland County Fair and Festival of Leaves.

The contest is held in honor and memory of Sam Slemp, who was a longtime photojournalist for The Bland County Messenger and Wytheville Enterprise.

Bland 4-H members in 4th through 12th grade should be capturing snapshots to enter into the 2023 contest.

Elizabeth Johnson, Bland County Extension agent