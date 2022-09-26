 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Panthers on a winning streak

The Northwood Panthers claimed the Smyth County championship on Friday night with Blaine Joannou leading the way in a 15-13 victory over Hogoheegee District foe Chilhowie.

Joannou piled up 114 yards on 23 carries on the night.

Joannou scored both touchdowns for the Panthers, who never trailed and beat a fellow county opponent for the second time in three weeks.

Caleb “C.B.” Johnson added 74 carries on 17 yards.

The team from Saltville has won back-to-back games and has put together its first winning streak since 2015.

Marcos Silverio scored both of Chilhowie’s touchdowns and finished with 55 yards on 13 carries, while catching three passes for 56 yards.

Asher Chapman passed for 153 yards for the Warriors, who are 0-5 for the first time since 1978.

Northwood 7 8 0 0 — 15

Chilhowie 6 0 7 0 — 13

 

Scoring Summary

N – Joannou 62 run (kick good)

C – Silverio 4 run (run failed)

N – Joannou 3 run (C. Rhea pass from S. Rhea)

C – Silverio 39 pass from Chapman (Gonzalez kick)

 

Team Stats

First Downs: N 11, C 14; Rushes-Yards: N 47-181, C 28-107; Passing Yards: N 14, C 153; Comp.-Att.-Int.: N 3-5-0, C 11-25-2; Fumbles-Lost: N 3-2, C 1-1; Penalties-Yards: N 6-50, C 6-37; Punts-Average: N 5-26, C 3-32.

