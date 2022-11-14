Community Calendar

CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS

SPECIAL ED ADVOCACY 101. Hosted by SWVA Legal Aid Society, a free Special Education Advocacy 101 webinar on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. will help participants learn about special education evaluations, the planning process, and the safeguards in both state and federal law, such as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (504) and Section 504 that guarantee students with special needs the right to a free and appropriate public education. Hank Bostwick, a new SVLAS staff attorney, will be the webinar presenter. Bostwick has represented students, parents and school boards in Virginia, Alabama, and Texas in matters related to the provision of special education and related services and compliance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) for the past twenty years. A former educator, he now helps solve school-related legal problems for low-income families and children across the SVLAS service area. Register at www.svlas.org/specialeducationwebiar/. For more information, reach out to Gary Cody, gcody@svlas.org or 276-783-8300, ext. 2011.

BECOME A MASTER GARDENER. The Wythe-Bland Region Master Gardener Association is currently holding a class for trainees to learn to become Virginia Volunteer Master Gardeners at Wytheville Community College. Each year's class runs from approximately Sept. 13 to its graduation around May 2. The classes consist of the training program from Virginia Tech and Virginia Cooperative Extension, research-based information consisting of a combination of online training modules, in-person classes, and in-person labs. Internship consists of completing the training program and 50 hours of volunteer service time. The intern then becomes a Virginia Certified Volunteer Master Gardener. To learn more, email wbrmg.ed.com@gmail.com or contact David Danner by calling or texting 276-223-7773.

CHURCH

COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING SERVICE. A Community Thanksgiving Service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. at Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church, 442 Freedom Tabernacle Lane, Atkins. Mike Sage is the host pastor, while Pastor Justin Hall of Cedar Bluff Baptist Church will deliver the message. A special offering will be taken for "Hadassah Home," a homeless housing ministry for women and children at its new location in Atkins (665 Rocky Hollow Rd). Hadassah Home has been housing about eight women and eight children.

CHRISTMAS MUSICAL. On Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m., a free Christmas program will be held at the Wytheville SDA Church, 1600 Chapman Road, Wytheville. Many members of the church along with students and teachers from The Institute for Practical Living will participate. Immediately following the program, there will be a reception in the church fellowship hall.

FOOD PANTRY SCHEDULE. The food pantry at First United Methodist Church is planning to continue its monthly distributions throughout 2022. The church is at 115 South Church Street in downtown Marion, behind Wells Fargo Bank. The food pantry is open to everyone with no proof of income required. Face masks and social distancing are required. For December, the pantry will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 20. For information, call 276-783-5194.

HAPPENINGS

MARION CHRISTMAS PARADE. The annual holiday parade is set for Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. in downtown Marion. Those wishing to take part must register by Friday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m.

THANKSGIVING MARKET. The fourth annual Marion Thanksgiving Market will be held Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. until noon at the farmers market site at the corner of Chestnut and Cherry streets. All spots for the market have been filled.

MISS FOOD CITY. The Miss Food City pageant will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at The McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College. Miss Food City 2023 will receive $3,000 cash, a $1,200 scholarship from Rave Hair Styling Products, a Mani/Pedi and Massage from Dragonfly Spa, and other prizes. The winner will represent Food City at events throughout the coming year, including the Food City Dirt Race and Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Pageant tickets are $10 each. Children 5 and under are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting https://www.foodcity.com/MissFoodCity. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the night of the event. A number of door prizes will be awarded, including tickets to the Food City Dirt Race, Ripley’s Attractions, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, Anakeesta, Wonderworks, and Titanic, along with Food City Gift Cards and prizes from Dragonfly Spa, Rave Hair Styling Products, Deer Ridge Mountain Resort, and Jackson Mountain Homes.

FOOD BANK & YARD SALE. On Sunday, Nov. 20, from noon to 3 p.m. or as long as supplies last, a Food Bank and a Pick-Your-Own-Price Yard Sale will take place in the Institute for Practical Living in the old Echo Valley School building, 265 Echo Valley Road, Wytheville. For more information, call Erika at 260-228-3117.

WINTER WONDERLAND. The Museum of the Middle Appalachians is hosting its 16th annual Winter Wonderland of Christmas Trees, featuring community sponsored and decorated Christmas trees, wreaths and other holiday vignettes. The exhibit will open Sunday, Nov. 20, and stay up through Jan. 8, 2023. This year’s event is listed on the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s website as one of its Holiday Lights destinations and is expected to feature more than the 39 trees of 2021. The museum is open daily Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

EVENING OF SHOW TUNES. Soprano Holly Montgomery will present "An Evening of Show Tunes" at the MacDowell Music Club’s Nov. 21 meeting. The club will meet at 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church on Main Street in Rural Retreat. Everyone is welcome to this free program.

GOBBLER GALLOP. The 5K Gobbler Gallop walk/run will be held on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, in Marion. Event registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the farmers market parking lot with the race kicking off at 9 a.m. The event is sponsored by and benefits the Eric Albano Youth Soccer Foundation. Registration is $15 for 12 and under with an event shirt or free without a shirt and $30 for 13 and up with a shirt or $15 without one. For more information, call Pat Albano at 276-783-3019.

CHRISTMAS IN MARION. The registration deadline for Marion’s window decorating contest is Nov. 25 with online voting beginning Nov. 28 and winners announced Dec. 2.

MARION CHRISTMAS MINI MARKETS. Marion will host four mini outdoor Christmas markets on Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, 10, and 17 at the farmers market location at the corner of Chestnut and Cherry streets.

CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS IN CHILHOWIE. The town of Chilhowie will kick off its holiday celebration with a Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the farmers market/old high school. Then, on Dec. 3, the town will host its Christmas parade at 11 a.m. and its Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. To be a bazaar vendor, call 276-780-3159 or 276-646-3232. To take part in the parade, call 276-646-3232.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS DRIVING TOUR. Abingdon’s annual Holiday Lights Driving Tour will return Dec. 1-30. This holiday event that covers eight square miles will feature lights and decorations from local homes and businesses in the Town of Abingdon. In 2021, the tour featured more than 40 light displays, including participants such as Barter Theatre, Martha Washington, and many businesses along Main Street in Abingdon. Both print and digital driving tour maps will be available mid to late November.

SANTA’S ELVES. The Santa’s Elves program that serves Smyth County residents is accepting referrals through Dec. 2. Call 276-783-8148 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Eligibility is income based to assist children 0 to 15 years of age.

CHAMBER OPEN HOUSE. The Smyth County Chamber of Commerce will host an open house on Dec. 16 from 12-4 p.m. Santa will make a special appearance from 2-4 p.m.

BINGO. The Smyth County Moose Lodge continues to offer bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT MUSEUM. The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in Marion, which preserves the history and voices of this area’s Black residents, will now open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. At 320 South Main St. in Marion, the museum was founded by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian, educator, and community advocate. Lawrence, according to a museum brochure, “had a vision of creating a museum that recognized a people whose voices and contributions to our community and the world have either been forgotten, or too long ignored.” The museum will be open on Wednesdays for self-guided tours, weather permitting. The museum is also open by appointment by calling Diane Hayes at 276-780-3950.

MEETINGS

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Narcotics Anonymous’ Marion survivors group will meet at 8 p.m. Sundays. Come in the back door at Court Street to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Mike F. at 276-646-8462.