Webinar to explore financial, conservation support for farmers, agribusinesses

  • 0

Grants, loans and conservation opportunities offered to farm and agribusiness entities by a variety of agencies and organizations will be discussed during a two-hour webinar at 11 a.m. Oct. 26.

Representatives of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development; USDA Agricultural Marketing Service, Farm Service Agency and Natural Resource Conservation Service; Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services; and the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture, Innovation and Rural Sustainability will help attendees familiarize themselves with basic grant application processes. Panelists also will discuss available financial support for Virginia’s agriculture industry.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/agfinancials.

