Marion's Repass publishes 'Love in Vermont,' second in series

Love unites French royalty and a Vermont bed-and-breakfast owner in Sally Campbell Repass’ 69th book.
The Smyth County writer has recently published “Love in Vermont.” The book is a sequel to “The Princess in Red,” and Repass is now working on a third story in the series.
“Love in Vermont” features Marion native Tracy Fisher and his wife, Jeannette Fang, on the cover. Fisher, who works as an actor, is Repass’ son. Fang, a pianist, is the newest member of the Garth Newel Piano Quartet, which performs more than 50 concerts a year as artists in residence and artistic directors of the Garth Newel Music Center.
The book description reads: “Princess Ava Durand, of Loire-Valley, France, gave up the throne to marry the man she fell in love with while visiting in Westbury, Vermont. It was a match made in Heaven. Jake Barlow, owner of the Barlow B&B, in Westbury, had lost his wife a few years earlier. He had a young daughter to raise. Once he met Ava, he knew that his loneliness was over. He and Ava were blessed with a baby son, named Thomas Jacob Barlow, whom they called Tommy. Jake was in for the surprise of his life when a man named Harley Rayno, from New York, showed up at the B&B asking questions. Later, a beautiful young woman showed up at the B&B looking for answers that would complete her world. Join Jake and Ava on this journey of love, faith, mysteries, and a Christmas Miracle.”
Repass is a two-time award winning Christian author who lives in Marion.
A wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she only took up writing books in 2010. She says she has no plans to quit writing as long as God blesses her with good health and a good mind.
To learn more about her work, visit www.sallycampbellrepass.com or virginiawriter2010@gmail.com.