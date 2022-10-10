Marion's Repass publishes 'Love in Vermont,' second in series

“Love in Vermont” features Marion native Tracy Fisher and his wife, Jeannette Fang, on the cover. Fisher, who works as an actor, is Repass’ son. Fang, a pianist, is the newest member of the Garth Newel Piano Quartet, which performs more than 50 concerts a year as artists in residence and artistic directors of the Garth Newel Music Center.

The book description reads: “Princess Ava Durand, of Loire-Valley, France, gave up the throne to marry the man she fell in love with while visiting in Westbury, Vermont. It was a match made in Heaven. Jake Barlow, owner of the Barlow B&B, in Westbury, had lost his wife a few years earlier. He had a young daughter to raise. Once he met Ava, he knew that his loneliness was over. He and Ava were blessed with a baby son, named Thomas Jacob Barlow, whom they called Tommy. Jake was in for the surprise of his life when a man named Harley Rayno, from New York, showed up at the B&B asking questions. Later, a beautiful young woman showed up at the B&B looking for answers that would complete her world. Join Jake and Ava on this journey of love, faith, mysteries, and a Christmas Miracle.”