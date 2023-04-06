Fellow Citizens,

Downtown Wytheville is proud to announce that they have joined Grow with Google as a member of their partner program. This opportunity will provide Virginia businesses and entrepreneurs with free tools and resources to bring digital skills to the Southwest Virginia region. Downtown Wytheville Inc. has been selected as one of ten organizations across the nation to work directly with Main Street America and Google to provide digital skills training and resources to their local community, region and across the state. Coaches are local marketing experts and entrepreneurs who help diverse small businesses grow. They offer live training and hands on coaching on topics like how to connect with customers, sell products online, and improve business productivity-for free. No matter where you are on your entrepreneurial journey, your Virginia Digital Coach can help you build skills to take the next step for your business and network with other successful businesses in our community. Todd Wolford, Executive Director of Downtown Wytheville stated, “It is an honor to be selected by Main Street America and Google to represent Virginia and bring this technical training opportunity to our region. To be able to work with Google on this new initiative to reach small business in rural communities, I believe speaks volumes about the network and capacity that organizations like ours can bring to the table.”

The Virginia launch date for the initiative will be April 13, 2023, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Millwald Theatre. Make plans now to learn more about the program and enjoy an introductory Grow with Google session at the official launch. Space is limited to 100 participants. Contact Downtown Wytheville at 276-223-3343 or adminspc@downtownwytheville.org, if you have questions. Sign up at https://events.withgoogle.com/digital-coach-courtney-va/.

Composting

Spring is in the air and gardens are on our mind, but what can we do year-round? There are small steps we can all take to lessen our impact on the air we breathe.

Did you know that food makes its way into landfills and combustion facilities, and because not enough air gets circulated in the trash, those food products increase methane gas into the environment?

All composting usually starts in our kitchens with meal prep and cleanup. So, how do we start? Keep a small airtight bin in the kitchen, when full, transfer outside. You can also put scraps in a resealable bag in the fridge or freezer. What do we compost? For starters, fruit and vegetable peels/stems and scraps, raw or cooked/ eggshells, tea bags without staples, coffee filters, greasy pizza boxes (torn into small pieces), napkins/paper towels/ paper bags, fats/oils, and dairy products, to name a few. I am working on getting a compost drop off destination! “Compost/freeze” and keep a watchful eye for any updates. Remember, we are not supposed to put grease down our pipes, this is a great alternative. What should you not compost? Wood, ash, produce PLU stickers (plastic), commercial flowers as they are often treated with fungicide which can inhibit decomposition, pet waste, meat/bones, fish, and weeds that have gone to seed as they will sprout in your garden when you least expect them.

Did You Know?

Wytheville’s Community Garden on Cove Road near the elevated water tank has 14 plots. Town Council has agreed to once again offer the first plot free, and a second for $10. No more than two plots per person. Call 276-223-3505 to reserve your plot.

Come Work “Wythe” Us! If you are looking for great benefits, learning opportunities and the chance to make a difference in your community, then a job with the Town of Wytheville is right for you. Our full-time positions offer competitive pay and a lucrative benefits package that includes: VRS retirement, health insurance (supplemented by Town), paid holidays, sick and annual leave as well as free membership to the Wellness & Recreation Center. Our part-time positions start at $15 dollars an hour, and many offer flexible work hours. Plus, part time employees receive a membership discount at the Wellness & Recreation Center. The Town of Wytheville is a progressive employer that values our employes. There has never been a better time to join the Town of Wytheville’s team. Don’t delay! APPLY today! For a complete list of openings and job descriptions, visit https://www.wytheville.org/employment.

Permits are required for residential pools. More information can be found at think link: https://www.wytheville.org/docs/general/082720-Swimming-Pool-Pamphlet-regulations.pdf. Or, you may contact the Building Officials Department at 276-223-3354 with questions.

Important Information from your Police Department

Speeding Enforcement Campaign: ‘Obey the sign or pay the fine.’ Although we enforce the Town’s speed limits all year, we want you to be extra aware of your speed now that the weather is getting warmer. Many adults, children and families will be out walking, biking, and running. Watch your speed, be aware of your surroundings, no distracted driving (texting, email, or social media.) The Town of Wytheville’s townwide speed limit is 25 mph, unless otherwise posted. Speed limits in higher speed limit zones are clearly marked. Officers will be conducting concentrated speed enforcement campaigns in the Town of Wytheville. Those traveling over the posted speed limit will be ticketed. Please be part of the solution and not the problem.

Also remember if you see something, say something!! This could be a bad something or a good something. If you see something that looks suspicious, please call 911 to report it. You could save someone’s life, you can bust a drug deal, you can identify blighted areas, you can help keep Wytheville a safe place to live and raise your family. If you see a good thing, such as someone went out of their way to do a good deed when they didn’t need to, send an email and we can share.

Council Actions

March 13, 2023:

Conducted a public hearing and approved the request of Ms. Angela Rose for a Special Exception Permit to use property at 500 Tazewell Street, located on the north corner of Tazewell and East Pine Streets (tax parcel 41A-1-8-13), as a hair and nail salon, in a R-2 Residential Zoning District.

Conducted a public hearing to consider the request of Mr. Matthew L. Clarke to rezone approximately 36.6 acres of property on Asbury Lane (tax map parcel #25-70A) which is located on the north side of Holston Road, between Van Mar Drive and Cove Road, from MA-1 Medical Arts to R-1 Residential.

Adopted Ordinance No. 1419, an ordinance amending and reenacting Ordinance No. 640, generally known as the Zoning Ordinance, to rezone property owned by BW Real Estate Holdings, LLC, located on Asbury Lane (tax map #25-70A), which is located on the north side of Holston Road, from MA-1 Medical Arts to R1 Residential, on first and final reading.

Adopted a resolution supporting the Smyth-Wythe Airport Commission applying for a US House of Representatives Community Project Funding Appropriations Grant.

 Tabled action on considering an appointment to the Wytheville Planning Commission to fill the expired term of Mr. Bradley Tate (term expired March 2, 2023).

 Appointed Mr. James Cohen to the Wytheville Recreation Commission for a three-year term (term expires December 31, 2025).

 Adopted a resolution supporting and approving the Wytheville Police Department entering into a Mutual Aid Agreement with the Town of Rural Retreat and the County of Wythe.

 Set a public hearing for the April 10, 2023, Town Council meeting at 5:00 p.m., to consider Ordinance No. 1420, an ordinance repealing Chapter 12. Solid Waste Collection and Disposal, Article V1. Condition of Premises, Division 1. Generally, Division 2. Removal of Weeds Etc. and Division 3. Unsanitary Accumulation of Refuse, Etc. of the Town Code.

 Approved the flyers for receipt of donations to the Town of Wytheville.

 Approved Town staff implementing salary increases due to Salary Compensation Plan.

 Held a closed meeting according to 2.2-3711(A.) (7.) to consult with legal counsel regarding possible litigation regarding a surety bond.

March 27, 2023:

 Granted a request from the Chamber of Commerce to close Tazewell Street between Monroe and Main Streets on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 3:00 — 8:00 p.m. to conduct a Community Connections Day event.

 Approved the use of the Wytheville Community Center parking lot (no fees charged) and a small meeting room (paid from Council’s Budget) to conduct a “Law Day” event.

 Appointed Mr. Keith Jones to the Wytheville Planning Commission for a four-year term, which will expire March 2, 2027.

 Approved Ordinance No. 1420, an Ordinance repealing and replacing Chapter 12, Solid Waste Collection and Disposal, Removal of Weeds, etc. and Division 3. Unsanitary Accumulations of Refuse, Etc., on first, but not, final reading.

 Approved Town Staff to apply for a “Kubota Hometown Proud” Grant for improvements to the T-ball field and approved the Town providing a $50,000 match if the grant is awarded to the Town.

 Approved the guidelines of the Community Garden Plot as stated above.

I welcome the opportunity to talk to you regarding your ideas and concerns. I can be reached by phone at (276) 223-3356 or via email at beth.taylor@wytheville.org. Written correspondence may be sent to the Wytheville Municipal Building, 150 E. Monroe Street, Wytheville, VA, 24382.