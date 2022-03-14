 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $215,000

  Updated
One level living on extra large corner lot within walking distance of downtown, the new Food City, and GW High School. Easy access to interstates 81 and 77 make it easy for commuting to work and lots of attractions in and around Southwest Virginia. Mature trees throughout the lot with plenty of room for a garden or play area for the kids. Two car garage has recently installed new garage doors. Workshop area in basement. New Trane AC unit installed in 2020. This one will not last long! Call for a personal showing today!

