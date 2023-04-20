Indicted on Monday in the 2022 shooting death of a local man, a Max Meadows resident is scheduled to enter pleas on June 29.

Kenneth Michael Sayers, 55, is facing charges of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of ammunition in the slaying of 37-year-old Lloyd Trenton Stillwell.

Police said Stillwell, whose body was found last June in a Max Meadows driveway, was shot in the chest.

Investigators said Sayers, who reported finding the body, initially denied shooting Stillwell, but later confessed.

Sayers was evaluated last year and found competent to stand trial.

He’s been held without bond since his arrest.

In other Wythe County Circuit Court indictments returned on Monday:

Alisha Marie Adams, 30, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Steven Boyd Allison, 51, of Wytheville was indicted on an animal cruelty charge.

Kendra R. Baker, 30, of Wytheville was indicted on two forgery charges.

Castro Jerome Banks, 53, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Brian J. Bates, 23, of Pulaski was indicted on forgery and attempt to utter charges.

Michael Wray Bickley, 54, of Marion was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon or ammunition.

Billie Joe Bingman, 45, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Kermit Claude Blair, 41, of Ivanhoe was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Edward Eugene Christian, 50, of Princeton, West Virginia, was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Dallas Lane Cleveland, 28, of Rural Retreat was indicted on charges of drug possession, unauthorized use of a vehicle and grand larceny of an automobile.

Jeffery Dean Coleman, 49, of Pearisburg was indicted on burglary and grand larceny charges.

Cherish Devine Davis, 26, of Wytheville was indicted on a burglary charge.

Johnnie Earl Davis Jr., 30, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Kimberly Nicole Defriece, 32, of Wytheville was indicted on an automobile grand larceny charge.

Chad Andrew Douglas, 50, of Elk Creek was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

James Buford Dunford Jr., 46, of Max Meadows was indicted on a driving suspended-DUI-related charge.

Christina Carol Ferry, 39, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Tori Alexis Funk, 23, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Lacy Bryan Gordon, 44, of Rural Retreat was indicted on an automobile grand larceny charge.

Aaron Ray Hedrick, 29, of Franklin, West Virginia, was indicted on two drug possession charges.

Shelby Magadline Jennings, 39, of Marion was indicted on grand larceny and drug possession charges.

Savanna Marie Jones, 23, of Elkton, Maryland, was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Ryan Thomas Kelly, 45, of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, was indicted on a burglary charge.

Timothy Joel King, 44, of Max Meadows was indicted on charges of methamphetamine distribution, possession of meth with the intent to distribute and drug possession.

Samuel Marvin Kuykendall, 37, of Wytheville was indicted on two counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

William Scott Lilly, 44, of Wytheville was indicted on a charge of making a false statement on a criminal history consent form.

Angel Marie Miller, 49, of Ararat was indicted on two counts of forgery and two counts of uttering.

Robert Darrell Ogle, 37, of Rocky Mount was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Shelby Nicole Perry, 31, of Shawsville was indicted on charges of methamphetamine distribution, possession of meth with the intent to distribute and possession with the intent to manufacture/etc. drugs.

Thomas Cooper Scott, 24, of Lynchburg was indicted on charges of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute more than five pounds of marijuana, possessing with the intent to distribute more than five pounds of marijuana and felony shoplifting.

Justin Chance Shockley, 36, of Speedwell was indicted on charges of drug possession and possession of a gun with drugs.

Terry D. Shumate, 22, of Wytheville was indicted on a felony destruction of property charge.

Charles Alexander Smith Sr., 57, of Draper was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Edward A. Smith, 48, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was indicted on an automobile grand larceny charge.

Caleb Dylan Spencer, 22, of Max Meadows was indicted on charges of strangulation and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

James Wallace Stump Jr., 41, of Wytheville was indicted on a felony shoplifting charge.

Anthony Joshua Thomas, 37, of Austinville was indicted on a felony eluding police charge.

John Shane Viar, 50, of Ivanhoe was indicted on a drug possession charge.

Mark David Weiss, 52, of Barren Springs was indicted on an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge.

John Denard Williamson, 50, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of drug possession and possession of a gun with drugs.

Samuel Lee Young Jr., 54, of Austinville was indicted on drug possession charge.

Monday’s grand jury also handed down several direct indictments, but those were sealed until the defendants are arrested.