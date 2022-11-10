Marion joins in planning America's 250th birthday

With the occasion still yet four years away, America’s Coolest Hometown is already eager to begin planning the nation’s 250th birthday.

According to a news release from the Town of Marion, “America 250” is a national effort to raise awareness of the upcoming anniversary and to celebrate the founding of the nation.

“Between now and 2026, the United States will prepare to address this challenge as we plan for the semiquincentennial anniversary of our Declaration of Independence,” said John Dichtl, president and CEO of the American Association for State and Local History. “This moment is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to renew public engagement with history. It is a chance for Americans to learn about and reflect upon the full sweep of our nation’s past, celebrating examples of liberty, courage and sacrifice while reckoning with moments of injustice, racism and violence.”

At Monday’s town council meeting, Community and Economic Development Director Ken Heath said the Virginia America 250 Commission is trying to get ahead on planning. The council passed a resolution to create a local planning committee, which will comprise of town officials and community volunteers.

“This is a huge opportunity for all of America,” Helms said. “I was part of the bicentennial in 1976, and because of a great group of people, Marion and Smyth County were well-represented,” Helms said in the release. “I’m looking forward to helping again, as we look at another benchmark anniversary in four years.”

Those interested in taking part in the planning committee can contact Heath at 267-378-5026 or at kheath@marionva.org.

“We’ll be more than ready when the time comes,” Heath said. “We know how to throw a great party here in America’s Coolest Hometown.”