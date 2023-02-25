Linwood Butler has been selected as deputy forest supervisor for the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest.

Butler has almost four decades of federal government experience.

He currently works on the Talladega National Forest in Alabama, serving as district ranger for the Shoal Creek and Talladega Ranger Districts. Butler also served as an administrative officer on the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests in Columbia, South Carolina.

“Linwood Butler is an outstanding addition to the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest’s leadership team. With his extensive background, he brings professionalism and energy in caring for the land and serving people,” said Joby Timm, forest supervisor.

“I look forward to working with the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest’s employees, partners, local communities and neighbors,” said Butler.

Butler received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Trident University International in Cypress, California.

He is expected to report for duty on the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest in May.

For more information about the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/gwj and follow the agency on Twitter and Facebook.