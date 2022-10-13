All riders winners at Wytheville rodeo

All our kids are winners,” said Tommy Billings, owner and operator of Billingsway Farm and Arena after the completion of the Arena’s monthly rodeo series with the Finals held October 7-9.

“They worked hard all season to improve their riding skills and had fun doing it,” he added.

Several dozen youngsters along with a few adults competed over a long spring and summer season overseen by Billings in their first full year of hosting regular events.

“They were all friends and they all rooted for every one of their friends,” Billings said. “No matter how they did personally, no matter how they finished, it was all about how they were able to improve personally, and they really loved one another in doing it,” Billings added.

The three-day Finals under sunny and clear skies but cold temperatures provided an exciting series of action at the arena near Crockett in Wythe County. Although point totals were accumulated and several of the riders managed to finish ahead of the rest in the competition, rodeo organizers acknowledge that everyone should be considered a champion.

Billingsway rodeo winners listed by event and in alphabetical order include the following:

Mutton busting – Mason Allen, Matthew Allen, Gunner Ashby, Chevy Dalton, Jolten Ellis, Cole Moser, Maverick Patton, Brylee Phipps, Ayden Smith, Braylen Smith and Braylen Sprouse.

Saddle bronc riding, senior – Jeremiah Skeen.

Calf riding – Isaiah Perez.

Steer riding – Samuel Collins and Jayden Winbourne.

Junior breakaway roping – Kylie Billings.

Open breakaway roping – Nettie Griffin, Jessie Huffman, Lisa Snow and Rhiannon Snow.

Pee Wee goat tying – Gatlin Cregger, Jolten Ellis, Clint Manuel, Laura Manuel, Cole Moser, Brylee Phipps and Braylen Sprouse.

Girls goat tying – Kylie Billings.

Boys goat tying – Jeb Cregger and Waylon Snow.

Open goat tying – Nicole Sprouse.

Junior chute dogging – Samuel Collins.

Open chute dogging – George Stamper.

Lead line barrels – Allen Moser and Lakota Winbourne.

Pee wee barrels – Mason Allen, Matthew Allen, Gatlin Cregger, Allie Isom, Clint Manuel, Laura Manuel, Cole Moser and Braylen Sprouse.

Junior barrels – Kylie Billings, Jeb Cregger, Mackenzie Shinault and Kolbie Winbourne.

Senior barrels – Victoria Collins.

Open barrels – Katlyn Farley, Wendi Helsabeck, Sabrina Smith, Nicole Sprouse and Debra Wilson.

Pee wee poles – Gunner Ashby, Gatlin Cregger, Allie Isom, Laura Manuel, Clint Manuel, Cole Moser.

Junior poles – Kylie Billings, Jeb Cregger, Mackenzie Shinault and Kolbie Winbourne.

Senior poles – Victoria Collins.

Open poles – Katlyn Farley, Wendi Helsabeck, Jessie Huffman, Sabrina Smith and Nicole Sprouse.

Senior bulls – Hunter Moss and Jeremiah Skeen.

Open bulls – George Stamper.

With the completion of the Finals, the Billingsway Arena rodeo series is finished until March 2023.