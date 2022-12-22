Smyth grand jury hands down final indictments of 2022

A Smyth County grand jury handed down indictments against 33 people during its session last week. Charges range from rape and malicious wounding to illegal drug and firearm possession.

Among those indicted is 27-year-old Jonathan Lee Tuggle, of Rural Retreat, who is accused of the rape and aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13. Charged by direct indictment, details about the charges are limited at this time.

Also charged by direct indictment are 30-year-old Timothy Scott Goins Jr. and 31-year-old Alisha Lynn Roberts, both of Chilhowie, who were indicted on malicious wounding and malicious wounding by mob charges.

In a separate case, 33-year-old Blake Herman Lee Sanders, of Marion, was indicted on a malicious wounding charge. Sanders was arrested in May after he reportedly stabbed another man during an altercation in the 100 block area of West Chilhowie Street in Marion. Sanders was also indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge in a separate incident.

Others indicted during the grand jury’s session include 33-year-old Cody Stephen Davidson, of Chilhowie. Davidson was indicted on malicious wounding and assault and battery of a family member charges.

Michael James Stogsdill, 53, of Chilhowie, was indicted on charges of strangulation and possession of methamphetamine.

Jessica May Barlow, 41, unknown address, was indicted on two counts assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.

Jessica R. Klimko, 32, of Marion, was indicted on an assault and battery of a law enforcement officer charge.

David Aaron Jordan, 29, of Glade Spring, was indicted on an assault and battery of a law enforcement officer charge.

Benjamine Adorin Barcliff, 40, of Big Stone Gap, was indicted on an assault of a corrections officer charge.

Malcolm R. Kyle, 26, of Big Stone Gap, was indicted on an assault of a corrections officer charge.

Dalton Alexander Goff, 23, of Marion, was indicted on charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing, obstruction of justice and destruction of property.

Vicky Lynn Cheeks, 66, of Chilhowie, was indicted on a charge of financial exploitation of a mentally incapacitated person.

Amanda Marie Ward, 32, of Sugar Grove, was indicted on a charge of financial exploitation of a mentally incapacitated person.

Michael Stonewall Blevins, 26, of Saltville, was indicted on statutory burglary and grand larceny charges.

James Rodney Neal, 49, of Chilhowie, was indicted on a possession of stolen property charge.

Alexis Leigh Harris, 21, of Chilhowie, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, transporting methamphetamine in to Virginia and conspiring to transport methamphetamine into Virginia.

Jason Dale Martin, 46, of Sugar Grove, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute charge.

Coty Allen Thompson, 29, of Marion, was indicted on two counts possession of methamphetamine.

Wendi Michelle Cross, 45, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Deandre Tyrece Griffith, 22, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Stacy Travis Russell, 42, of Meadowview, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Melissa Dawn Weaver, 34, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Anthony Michael Blevins, 45, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Brandi Danielle Taylor, 34, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Austin Charles Blevins, 24, of Troutdale, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Christina Black Lilly, 48, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Jessica Danielle Travers, 34, of Hillsville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Nicholas Alexander Davis, 24, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Katelynne Brooke Sheets, 23, of Atkins, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

Andrew Mark Billings, 36, of Chilhowie, was indicted on two counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge.

Lillie Renee Belcher, 39, of Sugar Grove, was indicted on a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge.