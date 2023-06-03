Wytheville Community College’s Talent Search program is offering two free summer camps in June for middle and high school students who reside in Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Marion, Smyth, and Wythe counties.

Songwriting-Music Videos

The “Say it with Music” two-day camp will be held at Wytheville Community College from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 5-6. Assisted by celebrity songwriters and producers with over 20 years’ experience from Her? Records Inc., students will have the opportunity to write and record their own song and film a music video. The camp is open to grades 6-12 and includes transportation, breakfast, and lunch.

“This is an opportunity to learn about the music industry and all aspects of it. I was impressed with Ava Johnson, camp director. She will have the students enjoying every moment of their time together,” said Leticia Maldonado, project director, Talent Search, WCC.

Medical Exploration Camp

Students entering grades 8, 9, and 10 in the 2023-2024 school year who are considering going into the medical field may participate in the two-day overnight Medical Exploration Camp on June 15-16. Students will spend the first day at Virginia Tech and spend the night in the dormitory at the Blacksburg campus. On day two, the students will tour Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

“The Medical Exploration Camp allows students to explore the medical world firsthand, gaining inspiration and a deep understanding of the fascinating complexities of the human body and medical science,” said Ewell Vernon, assistant professor and dean of Health Professions and Medical Services at WCC.

“We’re looking forward to the students having a great time,” said Maldonado.

Space is limited for the two camps. To participate in either camp, contact the Talent Search program at 276-223-4790.

Black Rocket

WCC is also offering a variety of online summer courses for students ages 8-14 through an online program called Black Rocket. Students can take courses such as “Cloud Gamers: Mobile App Development,” “Beats and Jams: Digital Music Production,” “Minecraft Modders: Customizing Minecraft,” “Pokemon Masters: Designers and 3D Makers Unite!,” “YouTube Content Creators,” and more.

According to the Black Rocket website, “The magic in every student comes to life as never before when they are empowered to be as creative as they were all born to be! Black Rocket has twenty years of experience designing courses in the S.T.E.A.M. fields.”

Individuals can watch video demonstrations of Black Rocket courses on the website, blackrocket.com/wyt. “All Black Rocket programs mirror real-life experiences and the collaborative nature of the design process.”

Dates, times, and prices for each course vary. Contact Jane Mitchell at jmitchell@wcc.vccs.edu or 276-378-5214 for registration information.