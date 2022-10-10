Volleyball team takes out East Mont, Galax

Bears snap losing spin against EastMont

Bland County got back to its winning way by turning away visiting Eastern Montgomery 25-12, 24-26, 25-14, 25-12 in a non-district volleyball clash in Rocky Gap on Oct. 3. The win improved the Bears to 11-4 for the season.

Ashlyn Clemons had a solid night defensively as she came away with 31 digs. Chloe Dillow and McKenzie Tindall had 20 digs each.

Offensively, Dillow put up 28 assists to tie her season high which helped set up Tindall for 16 kills. Teammate Sierra Trail had nine and Kendall Worley added seven.

“We showed how we can dominate when we stay focused,” Bears coach Hunter Romano stated. “They were solid, everybody showed up and did their jobs. We had extremely high energy and kept that go-ing throughout even with a little hiccup in the second set. These girls have truly bought into the pro-cess and the results right now speak for themselves.”

Bland County puts up 12th win of the season

Bland County’s Bears scored another huge win in MED competition with a 25-18, 24-26, 28-26, 23-25, 15-9 win over Galax last Tuesday night at the high school.

Chloe Dillow set a new program record with 43 digs while adding a season high 31 assists. Ashylyn Clemons had a career high of 39 digs.

McKenzie Tindall had her sixth double-double of the season with 23 digs and 12 kills. Teammate Tin-ley Worley also had a double-double of 14 digs, 12 kills, and four aces. Kendall Worley chipped in nine kills.

“We avenged a loss we had earlier in the season and we were able to secure another MED win to im-prove to 5-4 MED and 12-4 overall,” Hunter Romano said. “It was the first time we’ve beaten Galax since I’ve been here and that’s a good feeling.. We had a long locker room talk prior about how we need to forget about the first time we played them, how that was over and what we needed to do to get a win tonight.”

The Bears jumped to an early lead and won the first set fairly easy. They served well, moved well, and got kills when it counted. The second set was a close one that Galax won by two points to knot the match up. Some miscommunications caused some confusion and let balls fall to the floor.

A win in the third set can be somewhat credited to the crowd and its involvement. The Bears squeezed out a 28-26 win to go up 2-1 in sets.

“The crowd played a huge role,” Romano said. “They were the seventh man. People who aren’t super involved in sports have no idea how much the noise of the crowd can shift the momentum of a game. We are very grateful for the crowd tonight.”

Romano made note of the key contributions by veterans Dillow, Clemons, and Tindall as well as freshmen Tinley and Kendall Worley.

“Dillow was all over the floor and set a new school record for digs,” he stated. “And when Clemons plays well on defense, everything else for a team gets easier. Tindall came up with digs when we needed digs and she came up with kills when we needed kills. She made some smart decisions throughout the game. The ones who really stole the show were the Worley twins. Most of the third, fourth, and fifth sets they played every rotation and made very few mistakes. They were huge for us.”

Tazewell Invitational XC recap

The 2022 Tazewell Invitational cross country meet was held at Lincolnshire Park in Tazewell last Wednesday. Wolf Hills Home School and John Battle were the team champions in the event.

In the boys’ 5k, WHHS placed atop the leaderboard with 29 points, scoring a 34-point win over host Tazewell, who finished with 63 points. Marion came home third with 66 points and John Battle fourth at 68.

In the girls’ 5k, it was John Battle emerging as champion with 28 points, followed by Tazewell with 44 points. Marion was third with 63 points.

Individually, Tazewell’s Abigail Rhudy scored the girls’ win as she broke the stripe in 20:04. Eowyn Warner of WHHS was second at 22:06 followed by Tazewell’s Lauren Keene in third at 23:43. Bland County’s Chessie Tindall placed sixth in the field of 31 at 25:07.

WHHS swept the top two spots in the boys’ 5k and placed three in the top five. John Kitching was the winner at 18:27. Teammate Henry Hunter was second, five seconds back at 18:32. Domenic Bruzzo-Morello of Tazewell was third at 18:44.

Bland County had four runners run the event. The Bears were paced by Tyler Boone in eighth at 19:39 followed by Kary Romano in 16th at 20:29, Bryce Miller at 21:15 in 23rd, and Jacob Myers at 35th with a run of 25:41. The field ran with 38 participants.

A total of 27 middle schoolers ran the 1.7-mile preliminaries. Bland County’s Jocelyn Parks was the winner of the girls race as she clocked in at 14:20. The Bears had three runners compete in the boys race that was won by Graham’s Wyatt Kirkpatrick at 11:42. Bland County’s Chase Parker crossed in eighth at 14:09. The Bears’ Calan Parks and Abram Quesenberry placed 13th and 14th, respectively, at 16:34 and 16:47.

Blue Ridge Invitational recap

Bland County’s runners traveled to Daleville last Saturday to participate in the Blue Ridge Invitational held on a blustery day at the Greenfield Recreation Center.

Christiansburg captured team championships for both boys and girls. In the girls’ 5k, Christiansburg’s 27 points was superior to host Lord Botetourt as the Cavaliers were 61 points in arrears at 88. Roanoke Catholic placed third with 108 points. For the boys, the Blue Demons collected 31 points and were followed by Lord Botetourt with 99 and North Cross at 118.

In the boys’ 5k, Christiansburg placed four runners in the top seven spots, being led by winner Lawson Mecom with a run of 17:20. Teammate Joshua Starr ran second at 17:48 with Lord Botetourt’s Carter Hudson getting third in 17:54.

In the grid of 92, Tyler Boone was Bland County’s top finisher with a run of 19:18 for 17th place. In 36th was Kary Romano at 20:29 with Bryce Miller clocking in at 21:34 for 57th and Jacob Myers placing 86th with a time of 25:21.

Individually for the girls, Kerrigan Chaney of North Cross was the girls’ winner at 19:01. She was fol-lowed by to the stripe by Violet Wall of Jefferson Christian Academy at 19:41 with Summer Hamlin placing third at 21:14. Bland County’s Chessie Tindall wound up at 24:23 for 27th on the grid of 71 runners.

In the middle school two-milers, Bland County’s Jocelyn Parks came in fourth in the field of 69 with a run of 16:03. Kaitlyn Perkins of Roanoke Catholic was the winner at 14:43. The boys’ field had 109 par-ticipants with Finton Chaney of North Cross the winner at 12:58. Chase Parker led the Bland County contingent, placing 24th overall at 15:37. Calan Parks was 61st at 18:04 with Abram Quesenberry cross-ing in 76th at 19:10.