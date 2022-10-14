Pumpkin carving workshop held in Bland

Bland County 4-H hosted a pumpkin carving workshop on Oct. 6 at the Clover Café on the Bland Fairgrounds. Sixteen participants chose from preprinted outlines or sketched their own artistic design. Knives and cutting tools helped carve out their design of choice.

Several pumpkins were entered into the 4-H Pumpkin Decorating Contest held during the Festival of Leaves.

Junior 4-H members who attended were Leah Boyer, Leighton Fisher, James Hecker, Caitlynn Thompson, and Caleb May.

Senior members were Chloe Dillow, Amy Meadows, Maddie Morehead, Addison Myers, Bridgette Potter, Abigail Rasnake, Kenzie Tindell, Sierra Trail, Kendall Worley, and Tinley Worley.

Special thanks to Williams Orchard for donating the pumpkins for this event.

Elizabeth Johnson, Bland County Extension agent