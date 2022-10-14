 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pumpkin carving workshop held in Bland

  • 0

Bland County 4-H hosted a pumpkin carving workshop on Oct. 6 at the Clover Café on the Bland Fairgrounds. Sixteen participants chose from preprinted outlines or sketched their own artistic design. Knives and cutting tools helped carve out their design of choice.

Several pumpkins were entered into the 4-H Pumpkin Decorating Contest held during the Festival of Leaves.

Junior 4-H members who attended were Leah Boyer, Leighton Fisher, James Hecker, Caitlynn Thompson, and Caleb May.

Senior members were Chloe Dillow, Amy Meadows, Maddie Morehead, Addison Myers, Bridgette Potter, Abigail Rasnake, Kenzie Tindell, Sierra Trail, Kendall Worley, and Tinley Worley.

Special thanks to Williams Orchard for donating the pumpkins for this event.

Elizabeth Johnson, Bland County Extension agent

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Wytheville town manager dies

Former Wytheville town manager dies

Wytheville’s former town manager, Wayne Sutherland, died on Sunday. Sutherland served as town manager for nearly four decades and as assistant…

New chapter for The Maggie

New chapter for The Maggie

The Maggie Gallery on the corner of east Oxford and north Locust streets is under the new ownership and management of Brenda Hopkins, who grew…

Millwald Theatre to open Dec. 9

Millwald Theatre to open Dec. 9

Wytheville’s Millwald Theatre will re-open on Dec. 9. The theatre announced the long-awaited news on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.