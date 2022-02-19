 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $185,500

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $185,500

Brand new construction available in Wytheville! Check out this 3bd/2ba home with granite countertops, beautiful laminate floors, and in a convenient location. This home is new from top to bottom and move in ready. Wonderful detail in this home with crown moldings and extra care taken for every fixture. Located on a low traffic street and overlooking Wythe County farmland.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular