Brand new construction available in Wytheville! Check out this 3bd/2ba home with granite countertops, beautiful laminate floors, and in a convenient location. This home is new from top to bottom and move in ready. Wonderful detail in this home with crown moldings and extra care taken for every fixture. Located on a low traffic street and overlooking Wythe County farmland.
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $185,500
