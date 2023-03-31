Accused of taken a drunken journey to work this month, a West Virginia man is facing a misdemeanor charge in Bland County General District Court.

Alec Stephen Winfree, 22, of Princeton was arrested on March 22 and charged with driving while intoxicated after police said his SUV crossed into a deputy’s travel lane, almost hit another vehicle head on and then crashed into a parked vehicle at Winfree’s workplace.

“On today’s date Bland dispatch received several calls about a reckless driver on I-77,” Deputy J.K. Stowers wrote in a criminal complaint.

Stowers said he saw a vehicle matching the description at Exit 52 and turned around to follow it after it “crossed the center line into my lane.”

“I found the vehicle had parked in the Hitachi parking lot and had hit a parked vehicle head on,” Stowers wrote. “I ran the vehicle information and had Winfree…come outside.”

Stowers said Winfree smelled of alcohol and admitted driving to work. The deputy said Winfree failed three sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol content of .28, more than three times Virginia’s legal driving limit of .08.

Employed at the plant for eight months, Winfree told a magistrate he had an underage drinking charge on his criminal record.

Free on a $7,000 bond, his trial is scheduled for June 28.

Traffic stop results in drug charges

Two women were charged with felony drug possession this month after a deputy reported finding suspected methamphetamine following an Interstate 77 traffic stop.

Driver Camille Lanter, 58, of Wytheville and passenger Tabitha Kay Townley, 44, of Rocky Gap were arrested on March 23 and March 26 respectively following the March 23 stop by Deputy T. Ramsey.

In his complaint, Ramsey said Lanter’s pickup truck “failed to maintain lane by constantly traveling over a mile on the solid white line.”

Ramsey said a state trooper assisting with the traffic stop saw a glass smoking device and cut straw containing white powder in Lanter’s bag. In addition, Ramsey said he found smoking devices and multiple cut straws containing a white substance “that both individuals admitted to be methamphetamine.”

Both free on bond, the women have July 12 preliminary hearings set in Bland County General District Court.

Bland County woman charged with felonies

LeKisha Dawn Morehead, 40, of Bastian was arrested on March 21 and charged with distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute drugs near a day care center, possessing drugs with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm with drugs.

Bland County Investigator A.T. Stuart obtained the warrants.

Held in the New River Valley Regional Jail, Morehead has a bond hearing set for today (Wednesday). Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.

Speeding stop leads to drug charges

Police charged two Dublin residents with felony drug possession on March 24 after a traffic stop on Little Creek Highway.

Julia Marie Justice, 39, and Nathan Curtis Justice, 40, were arrested after a trooper accused Nathan Justice of driving 62 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone.

Deputy T. Ramsey said he searched the suspects’ vehicle and found suspected meth inside Julia Justice’s makeup box.

“Furthering my search of the vehicle I located a blue cut straw containing a white powdered-like substance in the middle console accessible to both parties,” he wrote.

Both unemployed, the suspects are free on bond while awaiting trial.

Their preliminary hearings have been slated for Aug. 9.