Last week, we focused on how the heirs of a farming operation need to focus on the less fun parts of farming and get some of those things done so they can move forward with a more secure future. This week, we conclude the farm transition series by asking the current owners of the farm to do likewise.

How many of you know a farming family that after the death of a parent or grandparent absolutely came apart at the seams fighting over the estate? It’s likely that very few of you do not, but why is that?

How many farming parents would list this as a goal: Acquire enough “stuff” that my children tear each other apart fighting over my estate? No one, right? That sounds so mean, it’s crazy. I agree. So why does it happen so often?

The tools to “fix” this situation exist at some point on every farm. Open, honest communication and a good helping of courage on the part of the current owner/parent can bring fights to a head before they go nuclear and destroy the family.

I was speaking with an experienced friend and colleague in my office a few years back. We were hashing out a plan to help a family that was on the verge of a “farm custody” battle.

“You know Andy,” my friend said, “all of this could have been avoided if the parents had just told the children a few home truths and shared their hopes for the farm to keep going after they passed away. It might have made some of the kids mad but how is that different from now? They’re still mad. They just don’t have Mom and Dad to tell them to get over it and make peace with your siblings. Mom and Dad could have just said, ‘I love you but this is the way it has to be if the home farm is going to survive.’”

Talking about death is never a fun topic, but remember what we discussed last week about successful farming. Good farmers get the not-so-fun jobs done because that is the task. It’s a strange phenomenon if you think about it. We farmers are constantly thinking about the future. What should we do in this field or what truck or tractor should we think about trading? But our own demise or death of a loved one? Crickets.

Death is the one thing that every farm and every farmer will deal with, and yet, it is the least planned for issue on the farm. Successful farmers know that cannot remain as an unattended to task.

Open communication is the key. You may need a third, neutral party to referee, but every affected person, both grantors and heirs, need to be at the table during the discussion. If this discussion hasn’t been done, it needs to be THE top priority.

While each conversation will be at least a little different, I continue to caution the older generation about the desire to be “fair” to everyone. Many times, wills state that the on-farm child gets the real estate and the off-farm heirs get the bank accounts. This is a recipe for an auction. Owning a farm only has one certain financial feature… expenses.

Owning land is nice but ownership will always include taxes, insurance, and maintenance. The farm may have a huge appraised value but how is that recouped? The farmland has to change ownership, and with that sale the family legacy is gone.

If keeping the farm intact is important, it is also important to allow the new owners to have the liquidity to pay the bills and keep the lights on. Cleaning out the bank accounts at year zero doesn’t help the stress of a new owner, so fairness rarely includes treating every child the same.

It isn’t limited to land and cash either. Extension used to have a program years ago called “Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate?” Some of the biggest squabbles can arise over the disbursement of untitled property. China sets, silverware, furnishings, lawn mowers, Granddad’s woodworking tools in the basement… everything needs to be considered and everyone needs to be included in what they might want. It might be as simple as walking through your home with a cell phone and recording your items in a video with instructions on who gets what.

I know. None of this is fun, but good farmers are problem solvers. We might face some long odds but we don’t usually fail because we didn’t have the courage to try to tackle it, especially if it helps our children have a happier life.

Have courage. Have a conversation. Yes, you may upset your heirs but the things that are being discussed don’t belong to them. Your property is just that, yours. Likewise, the responsibility to wisely leave your property to a next generation of successful farmers is also yours.

