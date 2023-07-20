Virginia and New Jersey college interns spent the summer immersed in the culture of Southwest Virginia as part of the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership.

As part of the pilot program, Meet Mount Rogers, young professional spent five weeks learning about the recreation and entertainment available in the six-locality Mount Rogers region.

Interns from several companies toured Galax, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, Wythe and Bland, hiking to Devil’s Den and spotting ponies at Grayson Highlands State Park.

They also shopped downtown Marion and climbed atop the tower at Big Walker Lookout, all while receiving professional development training.

The program aims to increase retention rates by showcasing the region as a great place for young professionals to re-locate or to stay in.

“I would probably move to Galax or Wytheville if I was offered a job in the area because it might be a small area, but it’s comfortable,” said Mary Paniagua-Ugarte. “Without this experience I would have no idea that a random town in Virginia would make me feel like that since I’ve always wanted to get away from the ‘small town life,’ but this opportunity had definitely changed my mind about that.”

Paniagua-Ugarte grew up in Riner but had not spent much time in the Mount Rogers region prior to her internship.

The program wrapped up with a dinner at 7 Dogs Brewpub in Wytheville on July 13.