Chilhowie Community Apple Festival Parade float winners

“Valley of Many Deer” was the theme for the 68th Chilhowie Community Apple Festival’s Grand Parade. All area businesses, civic groups, schools and churches were encouraged to enter floats in the parade depicting the theme, “Valley of Many Deer.”
The floats were judged in four categories: Commercial, Youth, Civic, and Religious.
Floats were judged on general appearance - 10 points; workmanship - 10 points; balance - 10 points; color coordination - 10 points; complexity of design - 10 points; depiction of theme - 25 points; and originality and creativity - 25 points.
Winning floats were:
Commercial: 1st Place - Chilhowie Drug; 2nd Place - Eller Taxi; and 3rd Place - Martins Garage. The Berry Home Center float is not judged; it is an exhibition only.
Youth: 1st Place - Chilhowie Elementary School; 2nd Place - Chilhowie Little League; 3rd Place - Northwood Little League.
Civic: 1st Place - Tony and Melanie Jones (Civic Group Representing Unknown), 2nd Place - Iron Mountain Antique Tractor and Engine Club; 3rd Place - Southwest Virginia Tractor Club.
Religious; 1st Place - Calvary Church; 2nd Place - Grosses Creek Church; 3rd Place - Church of Gennesaret.