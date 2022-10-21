 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chilhowie Community Apple Festival Parade float winners

  • 0

“Valley of Many Deer” was the theme for the 68th Chilhowie Community Apple Festival’s Grand Parade. All area businesses, civic groups, schools and churches were encouraged to enter floats in the parade depicting the theme, “Valley of Many Deer.”

The floats were judged in four categories: Commercial, Youth, Civic, and Religious.

Floats were judged on general appearance - 10 points; workmanship - 10 points; balance - 10 points; color coordination - 10 points; complexity of design - 10 points; depiction of theme - 25 points; and originality and creativity - 25 points.

Winning floats were:

Commercial: 1st Place - Chilhowie Drug; 2nd Place - Eller Taxi; and 3rd Place - Martins Garage. The Berry Home Center float is not judged; it is an exhibition only.

Youth: 1st Place - Chilhowie Elementary School; 2nd Place - Chilhowie Little League; 3rd Place - Northwood Little League.

People are also reading…

Civic: 1st Place - Tony and Melanie Jones (Civic Group Representing Unknown), 2nd Place - Iron Mountain Antique Tractor and Engine Club; 3rd Place - Southwest Virginia Tractor Club.

Religious; 1st Place - Calvary Church; 2nd Place - Grosses Creek Church; 3rd Place - Church of Gennesaret.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Rare tropical visitor to Hungry Mother inspires more visitors

Rare tropical visitor to Hungry Mother inspires more visitors

An avian visitor from the tropics has drawn numerous other visitors to Hungry Mother State Park in recent weeks. Coming from east Tennessee, parts of North Carolina, and throughout Southwest Virginia, the excited birders have come equipped with binoculars, cameras, and their life lists – ready to add a bird many never expected to see.

Marion to hold hearing on limiting skilled gaming machines

A court decision on the legality of skilled gaming machines in Virginia is expected soon. In anticipation of that action, the Town of Marion is considering an ordinance to limit the number of such machines in businesses until state regulations are developed.