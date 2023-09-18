At Wytheville Community College’s recent 60th Anniversary Gala event, the WCC Educational Foundation Board of Directors honored Vice President of Academics and Institutional Advancement Dr. Rhonda Catron-Wood.

Board President Cameron Wolfe announced the establishment of the “Dr. Rhonda Catron-Wood Fund for Growth and Excellence” in recognition of her 33-year career at Wytheville Community College.

“Dr. Catron-Wood is one of the most dedicated people I know,” said Wolfe. “She has worked tirelessly to seek support for WCC and has helped grow the WCC Educational Foundation and the WCC Scholarship Foundation significantly over the years. She is most deserving of this recognition. I wish I could take credit for the idea of this new fund, but my Board colleague Larry Corvin gets the credit.”

The new fund in Catron-Wood’s name will provide funding beyond scholarships for students and the college.

According to WCC President Dr. Dean Sprinkle, the fund will provide financial support for things such as program development, start-up costs, renovation projects, and other college needs determined by the Foundation Board in conjunction with college leadership.

“It is difficult, if not impossible, to overstate the impact Dr. Catron-Wood has had on WCC and the communities we serve. The relationships she has built will continue to have an impact upon the college for years to come. Dr. Catron-Wood has worked with individual and corporate donors, community foundations, and other entities to provide scholarships to countless students. We are extremely fortunate to have someone in service to our community who has the dedication, compassion, expertise, and professional knowledge of Dr. Catron-Wood.”

Following the surprise announcement, Catron-Wood thanked the Foundation Board, saying: “I was not expecting this. I am truly humbled and honored by your extraordinary generosity. I love WCC and the students and community that we serve. I greatly appreciate your establishing this fund that will continue to support our students and community for generations to come. Thank you so much for this unexpected gift.”

Catron-Wood began her career at WCC in 1990 as a faculty member in the English Department. In 1999, she accepted an administrative faculty position, managing the WCC Educational Foundation and the WCC Scholarship Foundation, as well as the Public Information Office. Throughout her tenure, she also served as the college’s liaison with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, coordinating WCC’s regional accreditation process. Since 2020, Catron-Wood has also served as the college’s Chief Academic Officer.

Catron-Wood earned a doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction from Virginia Tech, as well as a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English from Radford University.

Catron-Wood plans to retire in the coming months to spend more time with her husband, Noel Wood, and her parents, Bobby and Ada Catron.

For more information about the “Dr. Rhonda Catron-Wood Growth and Development Fund,” contact the WCC Foundation Office at (276) 223-4771 or foundation@wcc.vccs.edu.