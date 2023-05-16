Wythe County schools are getting a $5 million grant from the Virginia Department of Education.

That money, part of a school construction grant that Dr. Brad Haga applied for, will be used for the Scott Memorial Middle School project.

Superintendent Dr. Wes Poole noted that because of this money, “Wythe County residents will only be paying $9 million toward this $27 million project.”

Haga, who is director of Facilities and Operations, received the news about the grant on the day of the May 11 School Board meeting and shared it with board members.

“This frees up a lot of money to be used in other ways, and allows us to move up other projects,” Poole said.

When board member Chalmer Frye asked if money is now available to make renovations at Fort Chiswell Middle and High schools, Poole assured him that “We will look at how to best use this money and stretch it as far as possible.”

Haga also gave an update on the construction at George Wythe and Scott Memorial. He said demolition to the locker rooms adjacent to the existing cafeteria will start in the next week. This will allow for construction of new locker room and cafeteria space for the campus. According to Haga, the kitchen will stay intact, but when GW students return to school in August, they will need to eat in the auxiliary gym for a little while.

Haga also said the new parking lot was “ready to go with gravel and gutters. We hope it will be paved for graduation on May 26, but it will at least have gravel.”

Haga advised that families attending graduation should expect to walk a little, but the school will use shuttle buses and golf carts to help people who need assistance get to the GW stadium.

During her report from Wythe County Education Association, President Linda Rosenbaum reviewed the results of the 2023 Climate Survey.

This year 264 employees responded, down from 294 in 2022. Rosenbaum said that 66.6 percent of employees who responded said they were unsatisfied with their salaries. She noted this was a 2 percent decrease from the previous year. Rosenbaum shared that almost 59 percent of respondents said they have considered employment elsewhere. Some of the main reasons cited for that were low pay, pay scale inconsistencies, schools being short staffed and teachers having to take on extra duties.

Rosenbaum said that employees noted in the survey that they appreciate emails, notes and words of appreciation from administrators. They also enjoy wearing Spirit Wear and getting snacks. Employees requested seeing central office staff and school board members more often in school buildings.

“We’d just like to see you; have you make yourselves available,” Rosenbaum said.

The Virginia General Assembly still has not passed a budget, and Poole announced he has been in discussion with Wythe County Administrator Stephen Bear about the school’s spending plan. Poole said he’s getting nervous about funding since the new fiscal year begins July 1.

“We have contracts that start July 1, and we can only base what we do by what we have in hand. The state has put everyone in a bind,” Poole said.

He and Bear have agreed the best option for the short term is to adopt a budget based on the state’s “skinny budget.” This budget represents a worst-case scenario for funding and has less money for schools than the budget the board adopted in March.

Poole reviewed several actions that can be taken to modify the budget proposed in March. If the division must stick with funding based on the state skinny budget, two new positions will be cut. Also the March budget had a 7 percent salary increase for all employees. A budget based on the state skinny budget will only allow for a 5 percent salary increase. Fortunately, Poole said an increase in student attendance this year should provide more funding for the district, and that, along with an additional $825,000 in funding from the county, should cover the shortfall in income from the skinny budget.

However, Poole is hopeful more money will ultimately be available.

“I feel very comfortable that when the state passes a budget, we will be able to fund a 7% raise for all,” he said. Poole also noted that the $2,000 raise and step increase for custodians, secretaries and paraprofessionals will remain in place regardless of what happens with the state budget.

The board will meet next on June 8 at 6 p.m. at the school board office.