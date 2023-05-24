Forty-six riders scored points with 16 getting victories in the monthly rodeo May 19-20 at Billingsway Arena in Crockett.

Clint Manuel of Rural Retreat and Kylie Billings of Wytheville had particularly productive evenings, taking six and five wins, respectively. Clint won pee wee goat tying both nights as well as getting one win each in junior breakaway roping, pee wee chute dogging, pee wee poles and pee wee barrels. Kylie won junior barrels both nights and added one win each in junior breakaway, junior girls goat tying and junior poles.

“We had two super nights and everyone did awesome,” according to Billingsway owner and rodeo promoter Tommy Billings. “All the kids were great and the most important thing is that they just keep learning and doing better every time. It’s great to see how they are developing into good riders and fine young people. Everyone really is a winner.”

Ashlynn Culbreth and Mattie Legg won three events each with Ashlynn taking senior breakaway, senior goat tying and senior barrels while Mattie won senior barrels one night and senior poles both nights.

Cole Moser had two wins, pee wee poles and pee wee barrels.

Jeb Cregger won chute dogging both nights.

Sara Cregger won open poles both nights.

Winning one event each were Allen Moser in lead line barrels, Asher Bingham also in lead line barrels, Brylee Phipps in mutton busting, Charles Barker in lead line poles, Jolten Ellis in pee wee chute dogging, Kelly Moser in open barrels, Kenzie Barker in open barrels, Kolbi Winbourne in junior poles, Morgan Branch in open breakaway roping, Tank Lowe in open chute dogging, and Waylon Snow in junior boys goat tying.

Scoring in senior bull riding were Kalob Underwood, Donovan Laws, Seth Hamm, Keaton Hamm, Brady Lowe, Gavin Cook, Cody Kurkendall and Caxton Vaught.

Other riders scoring points were Adelaine Weaver, Adison East, Alaina Andrews, Emily Porter, Gatlin Cregger, Gunnar Ashby, Haley Whitt, Harper and Haven Melton, Jaelyn Ellis, Jayden Winbourne, Jocelyn Stevens, Kadence Eades, Kylee Martin, Kylee Lara, Laura Manuel, Lisa Snow, Mason and Matthew Allen, Matthew Porter, Maverick Patton, Miranda Osborne, Sawyer Eades and Taylor Peeples.

The next rodeo weekend at Billingsway Arena will be June 16-17 with Friday’s event starting at 7 and Saturday’s event starting at 6.

Upcoming Events

May 27 - IBRA, Lewisburg.

May 27 - Tazewell Horse Show.

June 1-4 - Virginia Barrel Classic, Lexington.

June 3 - Intro to cart and carriage driving, Copper Hill Farm, Wytheville.

June 3 - Double Point show, Old Virginia Club, Marion.

June 16-17 - Billingsway Monthly Series Rodeo.

June 16-18 - Rodeo Extravaganza for St. Jude, NRV FG, Dublin Fairgrounds.

June 24 - New River Valley Horse Show, Dublin Fairgrounds.

(Anyone sponsoring or hosting an equine event in Wythe County or the surrounding area, and anyone with information about our local competitive riders, may submit their information to dtfullerhorses@yahoo.com and it will be included in this column.)