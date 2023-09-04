The Northwood Panthers won a volleyball tournament on Saturday and it probably won’t be the last one they win in 2023.

Continuing a stellar start to the season, Northwood notched wins over George Wythe, Twin Springs, Carroll County (twice) and Patrick Henry to win the Rebel Classic hosted by PH.

The Panthers beat Carroll County 24-26, 27-25, 15-9 in the semifinals and followed that up with a 14-25, 25-12, 15-6 triumph over Hogoheegee District rival Patrick Henry to claim the crown.

Host Patrick Henry advanced with a 25-16, 22-25, 15-12 win over Union in the semifinals.

Anna McKinney had 23 kills and 33 digs on the day for PH, Morgan Tasker dished out 71 assists, while Braelyn Scammell tallied 23 kills and 10 aces for the Rebels.

Rebel Classic Results

At Patrick Henry

Pool Play

Patrick Henry def. Thomas Walker, 25-19, 25-19

Union def. Thomas Walker, 23-25, 25-15, 15-6

Thomas Walker def. Grundy, 25-16, 25-20

Northwood def. Twin Springs, 25-13, 25-8

Carroll County def. Twin Springs, 25-11, 25-8

George Wythe def. Twin Springs, 25-12, 25-19

Northwood def. Carroll County, 22-25, 25-14, 15-12

Carroll County def. George Wythe, 25-8, 25-22

Northwood def. George Wythe 25-12, 25-17

Patrick Henry def. Grundy, 25-22, 25-14

Union def. Grundy 25-22, 25-14

Patrick Henry def. Union, 25-18, 25-17

Championship Semifinals

Patrick Henry def. Union 25-16, 22-25, 15-12

Northwood def. Carroll County: 24-26, 27-25, 15-9

Championship Finals

Northwood def. Patrick Henry, 14-25, 25-12, 15-6

Consolation Matches

George Wythe def. Grundy 25-17, 25-10

Thomas Walker def. George Wythe, 25-23, 23-25, 15-10

Thomas Walker def. Twin Springs 25-20, 21-25, 15-5

Seeding after pool play:

1 PH

2 NW

3 CC

4 Union

5 TW

6 GW

7 Grundy

8 Twin Springs