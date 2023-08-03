Happy anniversary to Donnie and Kathy Repass on Aug. 11, and Ed and Corrine Thompson on Aug. 12.

The Rev. Paige Wimberly’s message on Sunday morning was “Bringing Others to Jesus” based on John 1:29-42. The choir’s anthem was “The Voice of God is Calling.” Then on Sunday afternoon, we had an onboarding session with Tim Jones from our conference office.

There will not be a first Sunday lunch on Aug. 6.

The Relay for Life will be on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Withers Park. The activities will begin around 5 p.m. There will be a luminary ceremony around dusk.

We are still collecting food for the Agape Food Pantry.

Sympathy is extended to the Rev. Paige Wimberly in the death of her step father-in-law, and to the family and friends of Opal Cassell and Doris Akers.

Rachel and I enjoyed seeing a movie at Marquee Cinema on Saturday evening.

Can you believe that we are already in the month of August and that school will start very soon?

Quote: “Those who jump to conclusions may land with a foot in their mouth.”

Bible verse: “Joyful is the person who finds wisdom, the one who gains understanding.” Proverbs 3:13 (NLT).

I attended the Lion’s Club picnic on Tuesday evening at the home of Jim and Mary Gearhart. I was pleased to be able to ride to the picnic with Clayta and Jack Bryant. Those attending this event enjoyed good fellowship and food, and a lovely view of the mountains. We also saw quite a few deer.

We had some nice rain on Wednesday evening and Thursday with lower temperatures.

My hummingbirds have been busy eating these last few days. They have also had some disagreements on who gets to eat first.