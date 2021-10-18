4 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $179,500

Immaculate 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is now available in beautiful Rural Retreat. Inside you have a master bedroom with a parents retreat, jet tub, separate shower and double sinks. Throughout the rest of the house you have 3 more bedrooms, bath, a huge living room, den and a dining room with sliding doors to back deck and an eating bar separating it from the nice kitchen. Outside you have a vinyl covered front porch with a sidewalk that leads around to the open back deck. You have plenty of landscaping, a wide paved driveway and an outbuilding. Home has a newer metal roof and newer heat pump. This is a must see with almost 2000 sq ft of living space and a level .65 acre yard. Located just minutes from grocery, banks and Rural Retreat Lake. Call today.