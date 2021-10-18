Immaculate 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is now available in beautiful Rural Retreat. Inside you have a master bedroom with a parents retreat, jet tub, separate shower and double sinks. Throughout the rest of the house you have 3 more bedrooms, bath, a huge living room, den and a dining room with sliding doors to back deck and an eating bar separating it from the nice kitchen. Outside you have a vinyl covered front porch with a sidewalk that leads around to the open back deck. You have plenty of landscaping, a wide paved driveway and an outbuilding. Home has a newer metal roof and newer heat pump. This is a must see with almost 2000 sq ft of living space and a level .65 acre yard. Located just minutes from grocery, banks and Rural Retreat Lake. Call today.
4 Bedroom Home in Rural Retreat - $179,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For updates on this story, click here.
- Updated
A Wytheville landmark and favorite dining spot for locals and visitors alike caught on fire Tuesday evening, but most of the building survived…
- Updated
The growing popularity and acceptance of tattoos are prompting Marion to reconsider the town’s tough requirements to open a shop.
One week after being convicted of reduced criminal charges, a Rural Retreat man was arrested again on Oct. 6 after police said he swung a knif…
A Smyth County youth wrestling coach was indicted on Tuesday on charges of taking indecent liberties with a child and using an electronic devi…
A motorcyclist traveling south of Big Walker Tunnel who was shot in the back of the head escaped serious injury Thursday.
- Updated
Three Marion men are facing federal drug and conspiracy charges following months of investigation into the distribution of fake painkillers co…
This magnificent home is in an area of impressive homes and churches that were built in the 19th century and are part of a Historic District o…
Now on the market is this newly updated cottage on almost an acre nestled by the creek with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Inside this home you h…
Another opportunity is coming soon for Smyth County residents who need to dispose of old paint, batteries, aerosol cans and other household ha…