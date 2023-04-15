“When you see someone putting on his Big Boots, you can be pretty sure that an Adventure is going to happen.”

Winnie-the-PoohTheatre Bristol is putting on big boots to present A.A. Milne’s adventure Winnie-the-Pooh at the ARTspace Theatre, 506 State Street, Bristol, Tenn., on Saturdays and Sundays, April 22 through 30, with tickets on sale now.

Theatre Bristol visits the Hundred Acre Wood with Christopher Robin to see Pooh, Piglet, Owl, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and more friends, and their misadventures stemming from the optimistic bear’s love of honey.

Winnie-the-Pooh is played by Asher Church and dear friend Piglet is played by Reese Davis. Owl is played by Nora Day Graham, Eeyore by Farris Lamie, Rabbit by Sydney Gray, and the woodland newcomers are Kanga played by Whitney Brooks and Carrie Cornett, and Roo by Emma Cornett. The forest animals include Lorelai Church, Lennon Davis, Landon Freeman, Lucy Helvery, Luna Rader, and Alice Tester. Reese Hilt is Christopher Robin and the narrators are Carrie Cornett and Daniel Tester.

A.A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh is directed by Cindi Brooks.

Tickets are $12 with processing fees, with a price of $10 for seniors and students, and are on sale now at www.TheatreBristol.org.

Theatre Bristol’s is presenting Winnie-the-Pooh as part of its family-friendly 58th season of ARTspace and Paramount shows, including Mark Twain’s The Diaries of Adam and Eve, Oklahoma!, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Seussificiation of Romeo and Juliet, A Christmas Carol, PLAYtime, and School of Theatre Arts classes and workshops.

Winnie-the-Pooh is presented by arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company and dramatized by Kristin Sergel.

For more information, visit the Theatre Bristol’s website or Facebook page, call Theatre Bristol at 423-212-3625, or email info@theatrebristol.org.