A Marion man will spend the next 12 years in prison after being convicted on Tuesday of distributing methamphetamine in 2020.

Arrested in February, 40-year-old Jason Paul Blankenship entered guilty pleas to charges of distributing methamphetamine and distributing methamphetamine, a third or subsequent offense.

As part of his plea agreement, Blankenship was sentenced to 20 years in prison with eight suspended, leaving him with 12 years to serve.

“The illegal distribution of methamphetamine results in addiction and increased crime,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Bucky Blevins, who prosecuted the case. “Meth dealers are not welcome in this county and we will unapologetically seek lengthy sentences for anyone who deals drugs.”

“This sentence is a direct result of the hard work of investigators at the Sheriff’s Office,” Blevins added.

Upon his release, Blankenship will serve an additional five years on supervised probation.