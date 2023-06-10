Emory & Henry College, in collaboration with the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging, Middle Fork Records, and the Appalachian Peace Education Center, will host their second Juneteenth Festival, a celebration of freedom, culture, and community. The free festival will take place on Saturday, June 17, from 12 to 5 p.m. on the Emory campus. The festival will follow the theme “How to Do Better,” in honor of Squire Miller Henry.

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day, marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. This year’s festival is set to honor this significant moment in history while highlighting the achievements, contributions, and resilience of the African American community.

The festival will be held at the center of campus in front of the Van Dyke Center at the Duck Pond Lawn and will include a local food truck.

The event will kick off with a welcome message from John Holloway, vice president for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging, followed by Dr. John W. Wells, president of Emory & Henry College. The festival will be emceed by Pastor William Ward.

The Juneteenth Festival will feature a lineup of activities, performances, and interactive experiences for all ages.

Attendees can expect a diverse range of attractions, including a gospel performance by The Gospel Sensations, an inflatable, arts, crafts and a vendor marketplace. An interactive drum circle will also take place and attendees are invited to bring a drum and participate. The festival will also feature Juneteenth Celebration award presentations, a cake walk, silent auction and presentations on the history and meaning of Juneteenth.

For more information about the festival and Emory & Henry’s Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging, visit www.ehc.edu/juneteenth or contact John Holloway, vice president of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging at 276-944-6772. Registration is not necessary and the event will take place rain or shine. Attendees are also encouraged to bring a chair or outdoor blanket.