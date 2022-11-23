Tickets on sale for 'Elf The Musical'

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!” Theatre Bristol with Stephanie Snelson DDS spreads the holiday spirit this season with lots of singing, dancing, and magical moments in Elf The Musical on stage weekends December 2-18! Tickets on sale now at theatrebristol.org!

Performances are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at 506 State Street, Bristol, Tennessee, in the ARTspace Theatre. Tickets at $16 for adults and $12 for students and seniors, plus processing fees.

In the popular Christmas story, “Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.”

“Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” (Music Theatre International)

Directing “Elf The Musical” is Theatre Bristol veteran director, Kenn Naegele, with recent Paramount stage credits of "The Wizard of Oz," "Annie," and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang." Kenn is supported by the creative team of music director Bandy Brownlee, choreographer and costume designer Camille Gray, set designer Luke Gray, stage managers Camille Gray and Nicole Intagliata, along with Theatre Bristol crew and Paramount staff.

Buddy the Elf is played by Kendall Johnson. Dan Gray is Walter Hobbs, Colleen Semones is wife Emily Hobbs, and Libby Street plays Michael Hobbs. Jovie is played by Annie Davis.

All the way from the North Pole comes Richard Albright as Santa with his elves. Charlie is played by Reece Hilt, Tiara played by Kate Zeiler, and they are accompanied by elves Jack Blevins, Mercedes Bise, AzLeigh Cunningham, Farris Lamie, Harrison Lamie, Luna Rader, and Harper Semones.

Jake Price is the Macy’s Store Manager and Randy Callahan poses as Fake Santa. Mr. Greenway, played by Steve Baskett, is the owner of Greenway Press. Walter’s assistant, Deb, is played by Alexis Vincill. Greenway employees include Dani Freeman as Chadwick, Koty Peak as Matthews, and Martha Hawk as Sam.

Carly Street keeps the city of New York informed as Charlotte Dennon of New York One. New Yorkers, store elves, Greenway employees, and fake santas are played by David Brooks, Lydia Brown, Shyla Dunn, Lucy Claire Foy, Janie Gayle, Gianna Gobble, Melissa Hilt, K.B. Irwin, Cooper Knapp, Heather Scheel, Miles Semones, Harper Slaughter, Kelevon Stevens, Enelisa Sutton, and Mason White.

Koty Peak is the Buddy understudy, Enelisa Sutton is the Jovie understudy, K.B. Irwin is the Michael understudy, and Gianna Gobble is the Deb understudy.