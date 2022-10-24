 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blue Devils pound Fort Chiswell

Chase Poole legged in a pair of touchdowns, piling up 179 yards on 22 carries, to lift Grayson County to a 31-8 Mountain Empire District win over Fort Chiswell on Friday.

Pool also picked off a pass and recovered a fumble to keep Grayson perfect on the season.

Austin Dowell completed 10 of 16 passes for 160 air yards, including a pair of scoring strikes. Dowell also picked off a pass for Grayson.

Dowell’s favorite target was Keyshawn Phipps, who hauled in five catches for 90 yards, including a pair of scores.

Michael Melton let the Fort charge, amassing 85 rushing yards and the lone Pioneer touchdown, off six carries.

